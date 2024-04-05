Four-star OL Mason Short is committed to Georgia football

This Sentells Intel representative Football Recruitment in Georgia has the latest with 4 star IOL Mason Short. He is ranked the 8th ranked IOL in the country and the No. 178 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking lists it as the No. 13 IOL and No. 223 overall.

EVANS, Ga. – Mason Short announced his college decision this morning to a packed room of invited guests at Evans High School.

He said the key phrase indicating his choice and a special song started playing over the speakers in that room.

It was a personal touch to his ceremony with the Bulldogs earning the commitment over Clemson, Kentucky and Ohio State.

The four-star IOL was also committed to play for Nick Saban and Eric Wolford at Alabama. Wolford is now the O-line coach at Kentucky. That shows a measure of Shorts' loyalty. The Wildcats made his final group because of the relationship he built with Short while committed to the Tide.

Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels gave them Dawgs in Short's last group of one because of relationships. Short has unique insight into finding the right college fit.

“I use the 80/20 rule,” he said. 80 percent the offensive line coach. 20 percent the head coach. Who you will spend the most time with is the O-line coach.

It also came down to backyards.

Searels earned 80 percent of the stakes on Kirby Smart for a Top 200 overall prospect from his backyard. The Augusta Metro area is approximately ninety minutes away from Athens.

Smart and Searels went out the back door and yanked a 6-foot-2, 305-pound OL from a backyard pond.

That's kind of the way Short looked at this. He also attended the dominant college program in his backyard.

This story has been shoved down my throat since I was 15 — that Georgia is in my backyard, of course, Short said. You know it's only an hour and a half drive. And it's just Georgia. They have the history. They have the coaches. The players. They always will. If you know that, you simply can't go wrong.

Short now becomes the sixth commitment in a Georgia 2025 class that ranks unusually light on the scale for this time of year. He is now the third-highest rated prospect in Georgia's class of 2025.

His decision makes him the first OL prospect on the Dawgs' board in 2025. That pick also moves UGA from the No. 18 class in the country to No. 15 in the 247Sports composite team rankings.

It's a great school, Short said, listing the many reasons he chose to be a Dawg today. Great fans. Pleasant ambience. That's just a place any player would want to be.

What kind of player is Georgia getting here?

He plays with his pads, Evans coach Barrett Davis said.

There's a real mean streak in his game. Short wants to be the meanest player on the field between the lines and the nicest player off the field. As he watches his junior tape, there are many snippets of what this reporter likes to call OOF blocks to look out for.

There is a duality in that. The first is because of what that feeling must be like to get knocked down by a short block and then see it splash over you to end the game. If that were pro wrestling, it would be a modest wrestling finishing move.

The other is an acronym for Out OF Frame. Short continually pushes his defender out of the finder's wide shot on every play. He tries to take his man to the fence.

How does he want his assignment to feel on the field?

This kid is going to hate me by the end of the game, he said, describing the mentality. I love it. You know? Seeing a defeated child. One of the best moments of my life. I won't expose him too much, but he asked to get out of the game. Because I made his night much worse than it already was.

The large splashes he drops on opponents in the video below are called Get off my field blocks.

That's just the ultimate little punishment, Short said. That little push just after the play is over. That's what's going to happen with whatever college I go to. Fans can expect that. I might get a few fines. Don't hold on. Maybe chew a little after the play. That's just how I was raised to be competitive and mean. I'm going to keep that up.

There's a little more insight into when he's in line.

There's a man in front of me who thinks he can win my reputation, Short said. It's just not going to happen. So I'm going to make him feel it as the first rep.

He goes to bed at 8:30 every night. The next morning he gets up at 5 a.m. to exercise and he will definitely be at church every Sunday.

His strong Christian faith also played a major role in today's decision.

Mason Short: The how story of how he chose to play for Georgia Football

Short will graduate from Evans High in December. He will register in January. The recruiting services initially had him as a five-star tackle when he piled up all his offers in his freshman and sophomore seasons.

He has established himself as a four-star as he is now expected to be an offensive lineman on Saturdays. When he arrives in Athens, he doesn't care.

“Whatever I can bring to the team as a tackle, guard or wide receiver, it doesn't matter to me,” he said. Whatever I can bring to help, that's what I'm going to do.

His heart and mind decided on March 24 that it was time to be a Dawg. That also goes back to that God's touch pond in the backyard. That's the one his older brother pulled out three different eight-pound fish in less than an hour.

It actually came to me fishing, Short said. I don't even take my phone outside. … You're getting all these calls to recruit. It's going to be a lot. It's all talk talk talk. Fishing is like silence. You go out and think to yourself, talk and pray. That's how it came to me.

He even caught a small fish that day he took his little John boat out on the water.

“I pray a lot,” Short said. God is my escape. Church is on Sundays. That's where the silence really is. Not only on the water, but also there. But I would go to the water alone a lot.

He can click off five hours and it feels like 30 minutes. He notices this by looking at the sunset in a new place.

The choice struck him within about two hours. He felt it. Then he walked back to his house.

The steepest hill in America, Short said.

Short went to his inner circle of parents and family to verify that.

His mother, Andrea, asked him about it.

We listed all the pros and cons and then I said to mom: give me twenty minutes. I'm going to pray about it. She came back into the room and I told her.

But then something came along that made it even better. The sign he wanted to get as he prayed about it came to him.

The story behind the old-fashioned hat on his engagement day

Shorts mother is an elementary school teacher in their community. When their family goes out to eat, it is very common to see one of her students growing up. These mini-reunions can sometimes turn into 20-minute conversations.

She has taught about every child in this area, Short said of his mother.

Andrea Short played a major role in Shorts' final decision. The same goes for his father. This decision, given his strong family ties, was helped by the fact that Georgia was practically in his backyard.

The strong family ties between the Shorts were also reflected in the appearance of an old-fashioned Georgia hat that made its way into the ceremony on Friday. It wasn't the one that was on the table, but came out a little later.

We never saw an inherited item in a decision ceremony, but it was there.

Family. It mattered here.

That's who and what I put first in my life, Short said. That's family. That's how it should be. No money. Nothing else. These are the people who have been with you from day one. Because you had no value to you except that you were human. They have been with you since you were a baby, supporting and nurturing you. So why not use them in everything you do? That's my plan: to retire my mother.

That's the first thing my salary goes to. Getting my father to retire. He has gone out of his way to put food in my mouth and a roof over my head. That's ultimately what I'm about and what it will always be about.

But another aspect of his family came into play here. When his uncle died, he left an heirloom to his mother Andrea.

It wasn't a stock portfolio. Or bonds. Or even real estate or hunting land in Burke County.

It was an OG Georgia hat. The kind his uncle wore twenty years ago. When his uncle Mike Short died of cancer about eight years ago, he left it to her.

She had kept it in a drawer. In fact, his mother went out of her way never to tip her off about that, or anything she hoped he would go to school for.

Of all the things he could give my mother in the will, he gave her a hat, Mason Short said. This was eight years ago. He probably bought this hat when he was in high school.

His mother Andrea wore that hat on Friday. She told her students that she would wear that hat in the classroom when she returned from his ceremony.

It was his Uncle Mike's hat. Uncle Mike was a Dawg and now his cousin Mason Short is too.

She said I would never have told you this because it would force you to do it, Mason Short said. But she pulled out his hat and it happened to be the school I had chosen, he said. That was the sign I was looking for.

