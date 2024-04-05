Sports
6 UMaine women's hockey players enter the transfer portal
Olivia King, who was a regular defensive end for the Old Town-Orono High school boys' hockey team before playing for the Taft School girls' program in Connecticut, is one of six University of Maine women's ice hockey players enrolled in the NCAA Division 1 transfer portal.
King is a senior with one year of eligibility remaining.
She had played in 94 career games for the Black Bears and had scored a goal and six assists. She played seventeen games last season and had one assist.
“I love Liv,” UMaine head coach Molly Engstrom said. She's a great kid.
Engstromsaid King was hampered this season by a grueling academic schedule that limited her practice time.
Also leaving are senior goalies Jorden Mattison and Anna LaRose, sophomore defenseman Cora Webber and freshmen Ashley Kokavec and Bria Holm.
Kokavec is a defender and Holm is an attacker.
Engstrom said she had no concerns about leaving, noting that they all had their reasons for leaving, including seeking more playing time and finding a school that offered a graduate school curriculum that UMaine did not offer.
It was their choice, Engstrom said.
Engstrom wasn't hired until late summer 2022, so she's still in the process of bringing in her own players.
It's a matter of finding the right pieces. “We recruit players that we want to stay for the entire four years,” she said.
Holm and Kokavec were the only players of the six she recruited.
Mattisen shared goaltending duties with freshman Julia Bachetti this season and had a 7-7-1 record, a 1.86 goals-against average and a .929 goals-against average.
She played in 45 games during her career, posting a 20-22-1 record, a 2.19 GAA and a .923 save percentage.
LaRose played in four games this season and had a 1-1-1 record, a 2.61 GAA and an .897 save percentage. She played in 17 games during her career and had a 4-5-3 record, 3.41 GAA and a .892 save percentage.
Webber played in three games this season and had an assist. She had a goal in 24 games of her freshman season.
Kokavec was the team's second top scorer among defenders with five goals and six assists in 32 games, and Holm had a goal in eight games.
UMaine went 15-18-2 overall, 11-14-2 in Hockey East this past season, and was eliminated in the first round of the league's playoffs by Merrimack 2-1 in overtime.
Engstrom said she has a new goalie in 6-foot-4 Californian Madisyn Ryan and plans to bring in another.
Rising forward Frederikke Foss is currently playing for Denmark in the IIHF Women's World Championship in Utica, NY
Stephanie Jacob is a forward from Winnipeg, Manitoba and should join Foss in helping the Black Bears overcome the departures of graduate students and top scorers Ida Kuoppala (21 goals, 19 assists) and Ann-Frederique Guay (19 & 9) .
Kuoppala finished her career with 67 goals and 59 assists in 156 games and her 126 career points are just three shy of Tereza Vanisova's school record of 129.
Brenna Curl is a point-producing defenseman from North Dakota whose older sister, Britta, is currently playing for the United States in the World Championships after captaining the University of Wisconsin and finishing second behind Ohio State in the NCAA Tournament.
Ohio State defeated the Badgers 1-0 in the title game.
Britta Curl, a two-year captain, had 22 goals and 40 assists in 41 games this season.
“I am very excited about our new class,” Engstrom said. It has a lot of potential. I want to supplement it by adding some size from the portal.
Although her Black Bears had the same overall record as her first season and were one game worse in league record (11-14-2, 12-13-2 in 2022-2023), she pointed out that they lost twelve games by one goal (including three two-goal, empty-net defeats) had seven of them leading in the third period.
It was a more competitive team than the 2022-2023 team.
We are closing the gap. Now we have to figure out how to take that next step, said Engstrom, the former star defenseman for the U.S. Olympic team. There is still a lot of work to do, but we have to be good.
