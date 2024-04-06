Sports
Which college football stadium is number 1? And what is a Super League anyway?
See you Saturday Newsletter | This is The Athleticss college football newsletter. Sign up here and receive Until Saturday directly in your mailbox.
The best college football stadium in the country is
The results are in
After weeks of collecting your votes for the best college football stadium in the country, the field of 32 teams has been whittled down to one.
Beaver Stadiums White Out sealed the deal, with voters calling the tradition chilling, unprecedented and the best show in all of college football. Still, this result feels like one of those games where the final score doesn't tell you how close it was. Some voters took this hypothetical matchup to OT, where Happy Valley survived Death Valley.
Here are a few of voters' favorite memories of Beaver Stadium:
- I was there for the kick-six against OSU, but in a lesser game against Illinois a few years earlier, Illinois lined up to kick a game-winning FG to the student section. We all hit the student section into the S zone (I was so crushed my feet didn't even touch the ground), the kick went up and hit the crossbar for the PSU win. Almost every match is treated like a championship, it's incredible.
- I was a student for the very first Paternoville. Camping when Woody Paige and Cold Pizza arrived as they drummed on the trash cans all night. It's the camaraderie more than anything. Everyone lives and breathes Blue and White during those 60 minutes as the clock ticks down.
Thanks everyone for voting. I really hope you enjoyed this light-hearted, fun off-season exercise where I take no responsibility for the results that ruin your mood/day/week. Here's a look at the final bracket.
CFB Super League
Could NCAA and CFP be gone for good?
A group of influential leaders from across the sport are crafting a plan that could transform college football as we know it. In a heavily reported story on Tuesday, The AthleticsAndrew Marchand and Stewart Mandel made detailed efforts to create a college football Super League.
The College Sports Tomorrow (CST) group is spearheading the plan. The new model would create a system where member schools would be divided into seven divisions of ten teams, joined by an eighth division of teams that could be promoted from the second level.
There would be no CFP committee. Instead, the postseason would consist of the eight division winners and eight wild cards (determined by record and tiebreakers). Non-football sports would remain in their current conference structure. The CST believes this model would provide CFB with greater TV value and durability, and Chip Kelly agrees.
If you need a visualization: Sam Khan Jr. has gone through what a Super League with 80 teams and eight divisions would have looked like last season.
Andrew joins us to answer a few lingering questions about Super League. (Read the full story here).
How would the seven 10-team divisions of the CST model be constructed? And what kind of criteria might be needed before a team from the second division can be promoted to the first division?
Andreas: The top 70 teams would likely consist of the former Power 5 conference teams plus Notre Dame and SMU. They would be split logically and geographically to maintain existing rivalries and best matchups.
The second tier could have a play-off, I suspect, but that wasn't in our reporting. The other option could be that the top two teams on record could move up and you could then play for third place between the third and fourth teams. This would be a pretty exciting way to get promoted. I think there are three teams going up and down to the eighth division every year.
The story says CST believes there would be added value in negotiating TV deals as one entity and creating broadcast windows that make more sense, much like the NFL's approach. What might these broadcast windows look like?
Andreas: An important thing to understand is negotiating because one entity is beneficial. As it stands now in college football, it's as if the NFL negotiated the AFC East and NFC North deals separately. It's better for the networks this way.
With one entity you could organize the games so that you have a prime time, top game of the week on Saturday night (think NFL's Sunday Night Football for comp) and then maybe a Friday night as well. You can then regionalize the matches on Saturday afternoon and aggregate the viewing figures. I'm not sure there's that much added TV value, as one director said in our story. He thought it was naive.
List the biggest pros and cons of CST's Super League plan.
Andreas: The biggest advantage is the fact that if you start from scratch, without politics and without preconceived ideas, this is a very smart and strong plan.
The biggest disadvantage? You don't start from scratch. The SEC, Big Ten, ESPN, Fox and Notre Dame hold the most power going forward. Their job is to take care of all their members, in the case of the league commissioners, and their shareholders, in the case of the networks, so that has to be overcome.
The upcoming lawsuits or settlements are the wildcards that could lead to an outcome we may not be able to imagine right now.
Feldman's NFL Mock Draft
Four QBs in 4 picks?
Bruce Feldman's NFL mock draft was released yesterday with selections made based on conversations with dozens of college football coaches and NFL sources. Here's something I'm interested in after reading Bruce's projection: How high will Michigan's JJ McCarthy go?
Bruce's top four selections are all QBs: Caleb Williams Chicago Bears, Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders, Drake Maye New England Patriots and McCarthy Minnesota Vikings. Other projections from The Athletic have McCarthy going:
McCarthy talked about his rising draft stock at Michigan's pro day.
Here's what one of Bruce's sources said about McCarthy:
I think too many people get caught up in watching box scores instead of film. He makes a lot of plays for them after the play breaks down. There's some wow stuff in there. He's in a dead sprint and he's making some perfect throws. If he needs to go out and make a play, he can really make it.
Quick snaps
Minnesota has its quarterback of the future. He was previously committed to Kalen DeBoer and the Washington Huskies. Stay up to date with Big Ten recruiting news from Antonio Morales today.
Deion Sanders transitions to year 2 Colorado with the same bold personality. But with the Buffs returning to the Big 12, the question is: is his strategy working?
Nebraska It may seem like it has its new starter in former five-stars QB Dylan Raiola. But spring training is a level playing field in Lincoln.
Enjoy this? Sign up for our other newsletters! Create City | The bounce | Full-time | The excitement | Prime tire | The heartbeat
(Top photo: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
|
Sources
2/ https://theathletic.com/5392324/2024/04/05/college-football-stadium-rankings-super-league-until-saturday/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Universal Studios UK website updated with public engagement plans
- Vampire Weekend became their boat shoes
- Which college football stadium is number 1? And what is a Super League anyway?
- America: Ana Piquer assumes permanent role as regional director of Amnesty International
- Election rigging and chaos in Pakistan
- Trump's legal delaying tactics dealt a blow as he goes after judges' family | Donald Trump
- Jonathan Glazer's Oscar speech receives support from Jewish creators
- Sheridan Public Health officials report nine new coronavirus cases, but are concerned about two rabies cases
- Bill Nye explains what makes this eclipse “spectacular.”
- Yellowstone spinoff actor found dead after going missing over the weekend
- Finding my style in the post-Tumblr era
- Stock market today: Wall Street gains ground following surprisingly strong US jobs report