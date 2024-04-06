Which college football stadium is number 1? And what is a Super League anyway?

See you Saturday Newsletter | This is The Athleticss college football newsletter. Sign up here and receive Until Saturday directly in your mailbox.

The best college football stadium in the country is

The results are in

After weeks of collecting your votes for the best college football stadium in the country, the field of 32 teams has been whittled down to one.

Beaver Stadiums White Out sealed the deal, with voters calling the tradition chilling, unprecedented and the best show in all of college football. Still, this result feels like one of those games where the final score doesn't tell you how close it was. Some voters took this hypothetical matchup to OT, where Happy Valley survived Death Valley.

Here are a few of voters' favorite memories of Beaver Stadium:

I was there for the kick-six against OSU, but in a lesser game against Illinois a few years earlier, Illinois lined up to kick a game-winning FG to the student section. We all hit the student section into the S zone (I was so crushed my feet didn't even touch the ground), the kick went up and hit the crossbar for the PSU win. Almost every match is treated like a championship, it's incredible.

I was a student for the very first Paternoville. Camping when Woody Paige and Cold Pizza arrived as they drummed on the trash cans all night. It's the camaraderie more than anything. Everyone lives and breathes Blue and White during those 60 minutes as the clock ticks down.

Thanks everyone for voting. I really hope you enjoyed this light-hearted, fun off-season exercise where I take no responsibility for the results that ruin your mood/day/week. Here's a look at the final bracket.

CFB Super League

Could NCAA and CFP be gone for good?

A group of influential leaders from across the sport are crafting a plan that could transform college football as we know it. In a heavily reported story on Tuesday, The AthleticsAndrew Marchand and Stewart Mandel made detailed efforts to create a college football Super League.

The College Sports Tomorrow (CST) group is spearheading the plan. The new model would create a system where member schools would be divided into seven divisions of ten teams, joined by an eighth division of teams that could be promoted from the second level.

There would be no CFP committee. Instead, the postseason would consist of the eight division winners and eight wild cards (determined by record and tiebreakers). Non-football sports would remain in their current conference structure. The CST believes this model would provide CFB with greater TV value and durability, and Chip Kelly agrees.

If you need a visualization: Sam Khan Jr. has gone through what a Super League with 80 teams and eight divisions would have looked like last season.

Andrew joins us to answer a few lingering questions about Super League. (Read the full story here).

How would the seven 10-team divisions of the CST model be constructed? And what kind of criteria might be needed before a team from the second division can be promoted to the first division?

Andreas: The top 70 teams would likely consist of the former Power 5 conference teams plus Notre Dame and SMU. They would be split logically and geographically to maintain existing rivalries and best matchups.

The second tier could have a play-off, I suspect, but that wasn't in our reporting. The other option could be that the top two teams on record could move up and you could then play for third place between the third and fourth teams. This would be a pretty exciting way to get promoted. I think there are three teams going up and down to the eighth division every year.

The story says CST believes there would be added value in negotiating TV deals as one entity and creating broadcast windows that make more sense, much like the NFL's approach. What might these broadcast windows look like?

Andreas: An important thing to understand is negotiating because one entity is beneficial. As it stands now in college football, it's as if the NFL negotiated the AFC East and NFC North deals separately. It's better for the networks this way.

With one entity you could organize the games so that you have a prime time, top game of the week on Saturday night (think NFL's Sunday Night Football for comp) and then maybe a Friday night as well. You can then regionalize the matches on Saturday afternoon and aggregate the viewing figures. I'm not sure there's that much added TV value, as one director said in our story. He thought it was naive.

List the biggest pros and cons of CST's Super League plan.

Andreas: The biggest advantage is the fact that if you start from scratch, without politics and without preconceived ideas, this is a very smart and strong plan.

The biggest disadvantage? You don't start from scratch. The SEC, Big Ten, ESPN, Fox and Notre Dame hold the most power going forward. Their job is to take care of all their members, in the case of the league commissioners, and their shareholders, in the case of the networks, so that has to be overcome.

The upcoming lawsuits or settlements are the wildcards that could lead to an outcome we may not be able to imagine right now.

Feldman's NFL Mock Draft

Four QBs in 4 picks?

Bruce Feldman's NFL mock draft was released yesterday with selections made based on conversations with dozens of college football coaches and NFL sources. Here's something I'm interested in after reading Bruce's projection: How high will Michigan's JJ McCarthy go?

Bruce's top four selections are all QBs: Caleb Williams Chicago Bears, Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders, Drake Maye New England Patriots and McCarthy Minnesota Vikings. Other projections from The Athletic have McCarthy going:

McCarthy talked about his rising draft stock at Michigan's pro day.

Here's what one of Bruce's sources said about McCarthy:

I think too many people get caught up in watching box scores instead of film. He makes a lot of plays for them after the play breaks down. There's some wow stuff in there. He's in a dead sprint and he's making some perfect throws. If he needs to go out and make a play, he can really make it.

Quick snaps

Minnesota has its quarterback of the future. He was previously committed to Kalen DeBoer and the Washington Huskies. Stay up to date with Big Ten recruiting news from Antonio Morales today.

Deion Sanders transitions to year 2 Colorado with the same bold personality. But with the Buffs returning to the Big 12, the question is: is his strategy working?

Nebraska It may seem like it has its new starter in former five-stars QB Dylan Raiola. But spring training is a level playing field in Lincoln.

Enjoy this? Sign up for our other newsletters! Create City | The bounce | Full-time | The excitement | Prime tire | The heartbeat

(Top photo: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)