Sports
Saudi Arabia failed to reach the women's tennis championships
Women's tennis has championed women's rights since Billie Jean King defeated Bobby Riggs in the battle of the sexes fifty years ago. The Womens Tennis Association (WTA) was one of the driving forces behind Title IX, the American law that gave millions of women and girls equal opportunities in sports and education.
Despite this legacy, management of the WTA announced this week that the women's flagship finals will be awarded to Saudi Arabia for the next three years.
The idea that women's tennis would go to repressive Saudi Arabia, where the… male custody system that denies women basic human rights is an insult to the pioneers who popularized women's tennis. This award to Saudi Arabia is indeed over public objections of Grand Slam women's champions Chrissie Evert and Martina Navratilova, who wroteWe did not help build women's tennis to be operated by Saudi Arabia. They had called on Steve Simon, the director who heads the WTA, to reject hosting the women's finals in the oil-rich autocracy until there are measurable improvements for women and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people in the kingdom. . Their voices were drowned out.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
This makes women's tennis the latest victim of Saudi sportswashing, where popular sports are used to boost the country's otherwise poor image.
In February, the Men's Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, the country's $750 billion sovereign wealth fund, announced a multi-year strategic partnership. Saudi Arabia hosted the men's final for players aged 21 and under in December. Men's champion at the Australian Open in January Rafael Nadal has announced this that he would serve as ambassador for the Saudi Tennis Federation.
Saudi Arabia uses wealth from its Public Investment Fund (PIF) to buy prestigious franchises such as the Premier Leagues Newcastle United football team and to conclude deals to organize events including the FIFA Men's 2034 FIFA World Cup, Formula one racing, golfing and boxing. Human Rights Watch has done that written to the PIF requesting a response to allegations of serious human rights violations related to the fund. There has been no response.
Given the poor state of women's rights in Saudi Arabia, women's tennis should not contribute to covering up the repression in the country. In 2022, Saudi Arabia formally recorded male guardianship of women by passing a new personal status law. Human Rights Watch has documented how the law discriminates against women in areas such as marriage, divorce, health care, and decisions about their children. The law determines the order of who can act as a woman's male guardian, starting with her father, then down the patriarchal line to her grandfather, brother, uncles, male cousins and finally a male judge who decides who she can to marry. . It also requires women to obey their husbands when they marry.
A 29-year-old Saudi female fitness instructor and blogger, Manahel al-Otaibi, had been arrested in November for social media posts. Saudi human rights defender Lina Alhathloul, whose sister was Loujain imprisoned and tortured because she tries to stand up for women's rightssaidSaudi women are still oppressed. They are still subject to the male guardianship system and if they say anything they are imprisoned and no one speaks about them. It's sad, everyone is really scared, everyone is getting arrested for nothing.
Saudi Arabia's human rights record has deteriorated under the rule of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman mass executionsAnd killThe number of migrants at the Saudi Arabia-Yemen border could amount to crimes against humanity. The torture and imprisonment of peaceful critics of the government continues. Courts impose decades in prison on Saudi women for tweets. Sex outside marriage, including same-sex relationships, is a crime to punish including death. Civil society is outdated, and whatever free expression is silenced.
Saudi Arabia does not have independent media freedom, a basic requirement for organizing an international women's sporting event. Five years ago, Saudi agents murdered and dismembered WashingtonPost columnist Jamal Khashoggi.
Even sports federations with a poor human rights record, such as FIFA, have this human rights policy adopted and committed to human rights due diligence. Yet none of the world's tennis organizations – the International Tennis Federation (ITF), the men's ATP or the WTA – have done this yet.
Yet the WTA has a responsibility under the United Nations to respect human rights Guiding principles for business and human rights, including that companies must have specific policies and conduct due diligence to identify any risks of contributing to human rights abuses. Human Rights Watch wrote to the WTA on April 4 asking whether any human rights due diligence the WTA had conducted with Saudi women's rights defenders and other key stakeholders before the decision to award the final to Saudi Arabia to know. The WTA has not yet responded to these questions.
The right time to organize the women's tennis finals in Saudi Arabia would be when the WTA has a human rights policy, when female professional players are consulted, when players, fans and journalists do not risk advocating for LGBT rights. people, and when all Saudi women, including those in prison or under travel bans, are free to advocate for their own human rights.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/minkyworden/2024/04/05/saudi-arabia-hasnt-earned-womens-tennis-championships/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Saudi Arabia failed to reach the women's tennis championships
- Google shows off Pixel 8a in Fi Wireless ad
- Taiwan emergency workers try to reach 600 people caught in the earthquake BBC News
- April 13 CPS@NAB: Collaboration is key
- H&M just released a $46 version of Meghan Markle's dress
- Asian Stocks Mostly Rise, Encouraged by Wall Street Close
- New competition rules come with trade-offs
- Universal Studios UK website updated with public engagement plans
- Vampire Weekend became their boat shoes
- Which college football stadium is number 1? And what is a Super League anyway?
- America: Ana Piquer assumes permanent role as regional director of Amnesty International
- Election rigging and chaos in Pakistan