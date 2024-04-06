Saudi Arabia failed to reach the women's tennis championships

CANCUN, MEXICO – OCTOBER 30: Storm Hunter of Australia and Elise Mertens of Belgium during a match … [+] against Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara of Japan in the women's doubles on Day 2 of the WTA Finals Cancun 2023, on October 30, 2023, in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images

Women's tennis has championed women's rights since Billie Jean King defeated Bobby Riggs in the battle of the sexes fifty years ago. The Womens Tennis Association (WTA) was one of the driving forces behind Title IX, the American law that gave millions of women and girls equal opportunities in sports and education.

Despite this legacy, management of the WTA announced this week that the women's flagship finals will be awarded to Saudi Arabia for the next three years.

The idea that women's tennis would go to repressive Saudi Arabia, where the… male custody system that denies women basic human rights is an insult to the pioneers who popularized women's tennis. This award to Saudi Arabia is indeed over public objections of Grand Slam women's champions Chrissie Evert and Martina Navratilova, who wroteWe did not help build women's tennis to be operated by Saudi Arabia. They had called on Steve Simon, the director who heads the WTA, to reject hosting the women's finals in the oil-rich autocracy until there are measurable improvements for women and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people in the kingdom. . Their voices were drowned out.

This makes women's tennis the latest victim of Saudi sportswashing, where popular sports are used to boost the country's otherwise poor image.

In February, the Men's Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, the country's $750 billion sovereign wealth fund, announced a multi-year strategic partnership. Saudi Arabia hosted the men's final for players aged 21 and under in December. Men's champion at the Australian Open in January Rafael Nadal has announced this that he would serve as ambassador for the Saudi Tennis Federation.

Saudi Arabia uses wealth from its Public Investment Fund (PIF) to buy prestigious franchises such as the Premier Leagues Newcastle United football team and to conclude deals to organize events including the FIFA Men's 2034 FIFA World Cup, Formula one racing, golfing and boxing. Human Rights Watch has done that written to the PIF requesting a response to allegations of serious human rights violations related to the fund. There has been no response.

Given the poor state of women's rights in Saudi Arabia, women's tennis should not contribute to covering up the repression in the country. In 2022, Saudi Arabia formally recorded male guardianship of women by passing a new personal status law. Human Rights Watch has documented how the law discriminates against women in areas such as marriage, divorce, health care, and decisions about their children. The law determines the order of who can act as a woman's male guardian, starting with her father, then down the patriarchal line to her grandfather, brother, uncles, male cousins ​​and finally a male judge who decides who she can to marry. . It also requires women to obey their husbands when they marry.

A 29-year-old Saudi female fitness instructor and blogger, Manahel al-Otaibi, had been arrested in November for social media posts. Saudi human rights defender Lina Alhathloul, whose sister was Loujain imprisoned and tortured because she tries to stand up for women's rightssaidSaudi women are still oppressed. They are still subject to the male guardianship system and if they say anything they are imprisoned and no one speaks about them. It's sad, everyone is really scared, everyone is getting arrested for nothing.

Saudi Arabia's human rights record has deteriorated under the rule of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman mass executionsAnd killThe number of migrants at the Saudi Arabia-Yemen border could amount to crimes against humanity. The torture and imprisonment of peaceful critics of the government continues. Courts impose decades in prison on Saudi women for tweets. Sex outside marriage, including same-sex relationships, is a crime to punish including death. Civil society is outdated, and whatever free expression is silenced.

Saudi Arabia does not have independent media freedom, a basic requirement for organizing an international women's sporting event. Five years ago, Saudi agents murdered and dismembered WashingtonPost columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Even sports federations with a poor human rights record, such as FIFA, have this human rights policy adopted and committed to human rights due diligence. Yet none of the world's tennis organizations – the International Tennis Federation (ITF), the men's ATP or the WTA – have done this yet.

Yet the WTA has a responsibility under the United Nations to respect human rights Guiding principles for business and human rights, including that companies must have specific policies and conduct due diligence to identify any risks of contributing to human rights abuses. Human Rights Watch wrote to the WTA on April 4 asking whether any human rights due diligence the WTA had conducted with Saudi women's rights defenders and other key stakeholders before the decision to award the final to Saudi Arabia to know. The WTA has not yet responded to these questions.

The right time to organize the women's tennis finals in Saudi Arabia would be when the WTA has a human rights policy, when female professional players are consulted, when players, fans and journalists do not risk advocating for LGBT rights. people, and when all Saudi women, including those in prison or under travel bans, are free to advocate for their own human rights.