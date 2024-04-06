The NCAA hockey tournament, despite its challenges, had an economic impact of $1.9 million





PROVIDENCE Although the hotel's performance was weaker than Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau officials hoped for on March 29 and 31, hockey March Madness still brought both big fans and seven figures in economic impact to downtown. According to PWCVB data, the direct spending value for the area was $1.9 million when the regional rounds of the NCAA Division I Men's Hockey Tournament were held at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. In addition, 750 hotel rooms were blocked for the hockey tournament, PWCVB CEO and President Kristen Adamo told Providence Business News. Also, a total of 12,823 fans attended the three NCAA regional games played at the AMP that weekend, said John Diamond, assistant athletics director at Brown University, the host college for the regional NCAA. As a result, the regional site in Providence was the most attended NCAA hockey region in the country, Diamond said. When tickets went on sale before we knew who the participants were, we had sold a few thousand tickets weeks in advance, Diamond said. There was a strong contingent of the bigger hockey fans from New England and Northeast making their plans [to go to the games]. Diamond also said Brown will receive a financial incentive for hosting the NCAA Regional, but had no additional details. He also expects there will be interest from the NCAA in having the city host the hockey tournament again in the future. The city will host the first two rounds of the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament next year. Overall economic results from March 29 to 31 were somewhat mixed due to several factors. Two of the four participating teams in the hockey region were from New England Boston College and Quinnipiac University in Connecticut. If more teams had played further away from Rhode Island it would have helped [the hotel numbers] significantly, said PWCVB Vice President Thomas Riel. Easter Sunday also fell on March 31, the day of the regional final, and Riel said there wasn't much temporary leisure to create compression. James Bessette is PBN's special projects editor and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You can reach him at [email protected]. You can also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.

