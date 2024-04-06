Track & Field competes at USD Early Bird





VERMILLION, SD — The Creighton Track teams continue the first part of their outdoor season with the USD Early Bird on Friday in Vermillion, SD Ryan Montera had CU's best performance, placing second in the 5000 meters with a time of 15:12.87. Morgan Husband led the CU women in the 5K with a time of 18:18.63, which put her in fifth place, while Claire Pyne improved her time from last week by 11 seconds, finishing seventh in 18:21.87. The Bluejays had six men entered in the 800 meters, with Brian Hiltebrands 1:52.56 set a personal best and earned him third place. Ryan Hendrikson ran a 1:55.18 in the same race and finished ninth. A striking finish among the women in the 800 was ninth place Just say Christians (2:19.15), one place better than Carly Manchester (2:19.21). Marcos González finished third in the 3000 meter steep pursuit, crossing the finish line in 9:32.81. That put him five seconds ahead of the freshman Evan Kraus (9:37.69), who made his collegiate debut in the event. Scarlett Parelman (11:29.32) and Katherine Soule (11:38.69) also competed in the 3000m steeplechase on the women's side, finishing seventh and 11th, respectively. In addition, Logan Piper ran a personal best of 56.97 in the 400 meter hurdles, which was good for 10th place. The final event for Creighton was the 1,500 meters, where Siobhan Stoll led the Bluejay women with a time of 5:01.76, while Tommy Murray pace of the men with a time of 4:02.88. Both races were popular: the men's race had 111 participants and the women's race had 81 participants spread over several heats. The Bluejays return to action next week when it sends several athletes to the Brian Clay Invitational in Azusa, California, and more to the KT Woodman Classic/Shocker Pre-State Challenge in Wichita, Kan.

