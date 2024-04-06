Glenn Cunningham has been bringing his love of hockey to LaGrange for nearly two decades – LaGrange Daily News

Glenn Cunningham has been bringing his love of hockey to LaGrange for almost two decades Published on Friday, April 5, 2024 at 8:19 PM

LaGrange isn't Glenn Cunnigham's hometown, but it sure feels like it. The Boston transplant by way of Minnesota, Cunningham arrived in Troup County in 2006. The hockey-obsessed Yankee initially experienced culture shock, but quickly adapted to his new home.

There was a huge culture shock when I first came here, Cunningham said with a chuckle. It was nothing like what I was told or what it seemed like, and now I am a very strong advocate for the South.

Hockey-obsessed might put it lightly. Cunningham eats, breathes and lives hockey almost 24/7 and without him, hockey in Troup County might be nothing more than a whisper. With his energy, commitment and wisdom, he has grown street hockey from a dead sport into a sport that is truly flourishing.

When I first came here, they had a program that lasted about six years and I joined and played for about two years before it died, Cunningham said. In 2010, I was working out with a guy at the gym and we started talking about how boring treadmill training was and how we would like to play hockey again because he was also from Boston. So we bought ten sticks and a few pucks and started inviting everyone.

Word of mouth got around and eventually some regulars stuck around.

It's come a long way since Cunningham first arrived. Early on, there were many nights when Cunningham would hit balls into an open net all alone on the rink at the Mike Daniel Center.

His personal and professional lives were going well, but there was an aching longing deep down that longed for a way to still play competitive hockey in some form or fashion. Every time Cunningham walked into the rink here in LaGrange all alone, he thought back to all the times he jumped on a pond and played hockey with his friends in Boston growing up.

I started playing pond hockey with my friends and we played street hockey in gym class, Cunningham said. I just grew up playing games and I still do.

Life finds a way and hockey and Cunningham are far from done with each other.

The program has grown and changed enormously over the past ten years. What was once Cunningham alone and feeling jaded about hockey in the area turned into Cunningham leading a program that is now about 50 strong when everyone shows up on any given night.

The numbers aren't the only thing that has grown under Cunningham's leadership. He helped create the Level 3 Georgia division of the National Ball Hockey League, in which the LaGrange Hooligans are a founding member.

We are so excited to help bring the NBHL to Georgia, Cunningham said. Once a month, in May, June and July, we go to Peachtree City and play a three-game series every Saturday. Then whoever wins the division championship gets to go to New Jersey and play for the national championship at level three.

This fall, Cunningham will partner with NHL street hockey to bring new branding and uniforms to the youth team in Troup County. It's another way to legitimize and showcase what the LaGrange Hockey program is all about.

NHL Street Hockey is a program created to bring hockey to communities across the country, Cunningham said. They even contacted me after finding my website and said they would like to work with us.

They provide NHL jerseys that are reversible with a home and away side for the kids, they sell gear at a discounted price and they will co-brand with us so we can use the NHL logo next to our LaGrange hockey logo, Cunningham said . It's a way to really legitimize ourselves.

NHL Street Hockey is run by the same parent company as NFL Kids, NBA Kids and other professional sports outreach programs.

There are other gears turning too. Cunningham has submitted a plan to have two multi-use rinks on the site of the old Whitesville Elementary to the Troup County Parks and Rec department. He hopes he can get the ball rolling as quickly as he brings it to other entities.

It would be two rinks next to each other with bleachers between them and a roof above with those giant fans, Cunningham said.

This would allow us to organize national tournaments and people would come and spend money in our restaurants, hotels, etc.

The key to Cunninghams pitch is the multi-functional aspect of the rinks.

It can also be used for indoor football, basketball and pickleball. You could also give smaller intimate concerts there for a few hundred people.

Throughout this entire hockey journey in Troup County, the Parks and Recreation Department has supported virtually every idea Cunningham has ever had.

“They're always all for it and it's great,” he said. They are all super supportive of what we do.

Hockey and specifically street hockey are certainly niche sports in the South. But over the past 18 years in Georgia, Cunningham has seen the sport grow and believes it is also ripe for further expansion.

It's not like baseball or basketball, where you can introduce it to kids as they grow up here

Cunningham isn't hard to find. Would you like to try out street hockey or introduce your child? You can come to the Mike Daniel Center on just about any Tuesday or Thursday evening of the year and find Cunningham in the back coaching or playing at the rink. There is no charge and if a child comes out and enjoys it, they get free equipment after about the third practice.

I started Dynamic where we raise money to buy equipment for the kids because my parents could never afford to play hockey as a kid and I don't want the kids to miss out on the same opportunities I did because their parents can't pay. , Cunningham said.

The Mike Daniel Centers rink has become a home away from home for Cunningham. There isn't a single person who has spent more time on that rink than him.

It has become a found home for Cunningham, just like his beloved LaGrange. Cunningham met his wife here, was saved and found Christ here and has expanded hockey in this area in ways he previously couldn't imagine.

He is an adopted Southerner, but has proudly indoctrinated his wife into Boston Bruins fandom.

She didn't know anything about hockey when we first met, but now she's an avid Bruins fan, Cunningham said with a laugh. When I get home late and the Bruins are playing, she already has the game going.

Passionate people strengthen the LaGrange community. Cunningham is one of the most passionate members and has mentored multiple generations of youth while providing an outlet for adults to pursue their athletic endeavors.

We had a kid who kept asking me to play goalkeeper for three months and one day he came up to me and asked me if I had made up my mind yet and I told him I had and told him he had a box had to open and that there was a completely new goalkeeper. equipment and he immediately started crying, Cunningham said. I didn't give it to him right away because I wanted to see how much he wanted it.

There are many ways I use hockey to teach them how to build community.