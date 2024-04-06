New pickleball club at WVU is gaining popularity





MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) – Club lacrosse, volleyball and tennis are three of the most popular clubs at WVU, but one club in particular is giving them a run for their money: pickleball. WVU has more than 40 sports clubs, but pickleball may be one of the most unique. Entering its second season, the club has approximately 45 active members, something junior Ryan Garland may not have expected when he reintroduced the club to WVU. I had a huge interest in pickleball. “I had been playing for two to three years before I went to college,” Garland said. I really love the sport and wanted to find a way to play it, but there was no place to play it here, so I wanted to create a way. I went to contact the people who owned the club, and they said they were just a group of friends who hadn't been active in a while because they were busy. I re-established it, went through the motions and got it going. This led to the following: we had an Instagram account, started talking to the school and got courts reserved. That work did not go unnoticed. On Instagram, the club's current president, Nick Keener, discovered WVU Club Pickleball. Keener knew this was the right choice for him given his experience. “I grew up playing competitive table tennis,” Keener said. That competitive nature is what led me to play tennis in middle school and high school, where I could be competitive, play tournaments and travel around the country. I think that's what contributed to Pickleball's success so quickly. Not only does Keener enjoy being a part of the pickleball club, but it also gives him experience toward his ultimate goal of becoming a college coach. Keener started the coaching company Uncommon Coaching in 2020, a Christ-based brand. At 16, I started teaching tennis and recently started teaching pickleball, Keener said. I want to make coaching my profession. My minor is coaching, I do physical education and kinesiology. Being part of the club has allowed me to teach children my age the rules, how to play and how to get involved in the sport I love. While club pickleball is still developing into a fully functioning club and looking for sponsors, they are trying to hold weekly practices in between intramural pickleball sessions. Next year they will set up a travel team. For anyone who doubts the competitiveness of pickleball, Keeners has something to say about that. It's easy to learn, but very difficult to master, Keener said. Copyright 2024WDTV. All rights reserved.

