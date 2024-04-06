WLAX travels to No. 13 in Denver on Saturday





MILWAUKEE – Marquette University women's lacrosse travels to No. 13 Denver on Saturday, April 6. Faceoff is at 2:00 PM CT at Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium. Marquette University women's lacrosse travels to No. 13 Denver on Saturday, April 6. Faceoff is at 2:00 PM CT at Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium. The match will be broadcast on DenverPioneers.com with live stats available at GoMarquette.com. Saturday will mark the ninth all-time meeting between the Golden Eagles and Pioneers, with DU leading the series 8-0. LEIG CAREER DAY AGAINST BUTLER

Leigh Steiner had a career-high nine points with eight goals and one assist on Wednesday afternoon.

Eight goals tied the program's record for goals in a match.

The senior captain also added four ground balls, three draw controls and one caused a turnover.

The second time this season an MU player scored eight goals. Junior forward Meg Birley had eight at Ohio State on Tuesday, March 12. BIRELEY RANKS THIRD IN THE NCAA IN OBJECTIVES

Meg Birley is third in the country with 52 goals this season.

The junior forward ranks 10th in the NCAA with an average of 4.00 goals per game and fifth with an average of 9.15 shots per game.

Bireley is seven goals away from tying the program record for goals in a season (59). Lydia Foest (2023) and Grace Gabriel (2019). MEG 3X BIG EAST ATTACKER OF THE WEEK

Meg Birley has been named BIG EAST Attacker of the Week three times this season to lead the conference.

Bireley leads the BIG EAST in goals (52), goals per game (4.00), points per game (4.31) and shots per game (9.15). MEG HAS CENTURY MARKET IN OBJECTIVES

Meg Birley scored 100 career goals at Niagara on Sunday, March 3.

The junior forward has 127 career goals and is one of eight players in program history to score 100 goals. JOSIE GRAND EAST LEADER

Josie Body is first in the BIG EAST and eighth in the country with 8.54 draw controls per game.

The junior midfielder is fifth in the nation with 113 draw controls, six shy of tying the program record for draw controls in a season (119) set by Grace Gabriel in 2019.

Kropp had a single game record with 17 ties at Detroit Mercy on Wednesday, Feb. 28. PULL DOMINATION Marquette ranks fifth in the nation in pull checks per game (17.92) and 21st in pull check percentage (57.5 percent). MU AMONG THE NATION'S BEST IN OFFENSE Marquette ranks eighth in the NCAA in shots per game (33.92) and 31st in goals per game (13.62).

The Golden Eagles rank ninth in the nation in shots on goal per game (25.64). NIXON SECOND ALL TIME IN WIN

Brynna Nixon moved into second all-time in wins in program history after Marquette's victory over Eastern Michigan on Sunday, March 17.

The junior goalie is 21-11 in her career and third all-time in career saves with 257. Stay up to date with the Marquette women's lacrosse program on social media throughout the season by following@MarquetteWLax) and Instagram(@MarquetteWLax) and 'like' on Facebook (/MarquetteWLax).

