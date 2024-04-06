British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unveils GBP 35 million investment in grassroots cricket to increase participation in schools | Cricket

London, Rishi Sunak, who has often spoken of his love of cricket and hitting a few balls with the England cricket team in the Downing Street garden as a highlight of his tenure as British Prime Minister, on Friday announced a GBP 35 million investment in the base unveils cricket facilities and widens access to the sport within schools. HT image

The 43-year-old Southampton-born leader of Indian descent said he wants to tap the enormous potential of cricket's magic as part of a wider drive to get an additional million young people active by 2030.

The total government investment is expected to deliver around 2,500 pieces of new equipment to each school involved in the program and see 930,000 students playing cricket over the next five years.

I love cricket, that's no secret. I first experienced the magic of cricket as a child when I watched Hampshire play at my local ground in Southampton, Sunak said.

For young people watching their first match today, the appeal of getting out and enjoying the game is just as strong, especially as we look forward to hosting the Women's and Men's T20 World Cups. There remains enormous potential to grow the sport even further and open it up to everyone, from all backgrounds and in all parts of the country, he said.

That's why I'm so proud that today we are making a major investment of £35 million in grassroots cricket, to increase participation in schools, encourage healthy lifestyles and provide world-class facilities all year round to local communities, he added.

The investment, which will be delivered over the next five years when England and Wales will host the 2026 ICC Womens T20 World Cup, includes a major capital program that will see the construction of 16 state-of-the-art, all-weather outdoor cricket domes. host cities across England.

Each dome will be built within diverse communities where figures indicate low levels of physical activity, Downing Street said.

As part of this funding, £14 million will go to three charities: Chance to Shine, which is committed to providing accessible cricket to schools and local communities; Lords Taverners, with a focus on access to cricket provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities; and ACE, which engages young people of African and/or Caribbean descent.

I know from first-hand experience that access to cricket from a state school is not always the easiest route into the game, so it's fantastic to hear that today's announcement will support state school students, said England cricketer James Anderson.

Chance To Shine, Lords Taverners and the ACE program all play a big role in helping to bring cricket to young people. It is important that they are supported by the ECB and the Government to deliver their programs across England and Wales, and I am confident that today's announcement will help attract more young people to cricket, he said.

The news coincides with the start of the men's County Championship season this week, the upcoming start of the summer season when cricket is traditionally played in schools, and comes as England's women compete against New Zealand and ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. will be organized by Great Britain and Ireland in 2030.

Our ambition is for cricket to become the country's most inclusive sport and that starts by giving children the opportunity to play from an early age, no matter what background or community they come from, says Richard Thompson, Chairman of England and Wales Cricket Board.

It is vital that cricket is available in as many state schools as possible in England and Wales, and in diverse communities. This government support represents a pivotal moment in enabling the game to make significant investments in areas that have not yet received the support they deserve, he said.

The ECB is preparing to host a Women's and Men's Cricket World Cup between 2026 and 2030, and welcomes the inclusion of cricket in the Olympic Games for the first time in almost 130 years as a great platform to reach more young people.

Friday's announcement follows the publication of the UK Government's sports strategy last year, which set out a blueprint to improve the country's health and fitness, unprecedented government funding for grassroots sports facilities and opening up access to school sports across the country.

The Sports Strategy formulated the ambition to get 3.5 million additional people active by 2030, including 1 million young people. This includes people of all ages and backgrounds, with a focus on improving participation among the least active.

