Maine Gladiators advance to quarterfinals with win over Montana Wolves

The Maine Gladiators offense started in the third period as they closed out pool play with a 5-3 victory over the Montana Wolves on Friday in the USA Hockeys Tier II 2A 16U national tournament at the Childrens Health Star Center in Plano, Texas.

Four of the Gladiators' five goals came in the third, but coach Chris Pomerleau said the Auburn team showed signs of getting its offense going in the second stanza.

“We started a little slow in the first period, but we picked it up,” Pomerleau said. It was a very good second period and we did the little things correctly.

The whole team put in an effort and achieved victory.

The win qualifies the Gladiators for the quarterfinals. They went 2-1 in the pool and finished second in the NHL pool. They play the Valley Thunder of Alaska on Saturday at noon. They advance through a quarter-final to the semi-finals, which will be played on Saturday evening.

We have to take one at a time and win the first one first, Pomerleau said. If we don't win the first game, we don't play in the second. We want to win period by period and go further.

Maine entered the third period trailing 2-1, but Gorham's Landon Anctil tied the game at 2-2 early in the stanza.

We had a good break between the second and third, Pomerleau said. That was a hardworking goal; he is such a hard worker.

Aiyzk Laliberte gave Maine its first lead with a goal just over six minutes into the third.

Both Anctil and Laliberte's goals came from power plays.

The Gladiators' lead grew to 4-2 when Edward Littles, Andrew Clement, Brody Emond of Poland/Leavitt/Oak Hill/Gray-New Gloucester set up and scored 11:08 into the third.

Brody, he's a little bit snake bitten, Pomerleau said of the Oak Hill High School junior. It was nice to see him get on the board with that goal. That will help us further on our way here.

Montana (0-3) came within one goal when Reid Wilkerson found the back of the net in the final minute of the third period.

But Lewiston's Colten Daniels iced the game by scoring a shorthanded empty-net goal with three seconds left.

Montana took control late in the first period when Clint Isakson beat the Gladiator goalie Gabe Pomerleau.

The match remained 1–0 until late in the middle frame, when Lalibete tied the match for the Gladiators.

Chris Pomerleau said Laliberte, a Lewiston High School sophomore, played all over the ice for the Gladiators during this tournament.

He's a very versatile player, offense, defense, on the power play, Chris Pomerleau said. He played very well this week.

Isakson scored a shorthanded goal with six seconds left in the second period for a 2-1 lead.

Breck Langevin and Connor Morrisette each assisted on two goals for the Gladiators, while Clement, Anctil, Deagan Nadeau and Hayden Brown each added one.

Gabe Pomerleau made 23 saves in the win. Andrew Kersten stopped 22 shots for Montana in the loss.

