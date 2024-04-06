LIVE BLOG: Lancashire v Surrey, day one

12:30 pm

Play has been stopped for today.

There has been no improvement in conditions since the previous inspection and more rain has fallen in the last 15 minutes, unfortunately bringing this opening day to a premature end.

11:45 p.m

There has been no rain since early this morning (although my fingers are crossed as I write this) and the officials will now re-inspect conditions at 12.30pm.

10:30 am

A quick update to our 9am message: There has been no rain since early this morning and conditions above remain dry, clear and windy.

There will be no play before lunch and the referees will inspect during the break.

In the meantime, may I draw your attention to the new Lancashire Cricket Year Book, which is published today.

The 87th edition of the Yearbook runs to 208 pages and is packed with photographs, match reports, scorecards and statistics from the memorable internationals who played at Emirates Old Trafford last year and from Lancashire's 2023 campaign.

Features include profiles of the latest inductees into the Hall of Fame, Lancashire's first County Championship match from 1890 is revisited and the story of the caps awarded between the wars reveals some surprising choices. There's also our regular look back at milestone years in the club's history, including how a baseball team played cricket and baseball matches at Old Trafford 150 years ago.

The Thunders head into T20 Final Day and Lancashire Women's T20 success is discussed in a 28-page section of match scorecards and statistics, plus a tribute to Alex Hartley following her retirement. There are also full details of the 2024 Thunder squad.

9:00 am

Good morning and welcome to our coverage of the 2024 season, starting with a match against the defending Vitality County Champions, Surrey.

Outlook

We currently have light cloud above us with a decent drying wind, and that will be necessary after the heavy overnight rain that left Emirates Old Trafford in wet conditions this morning.

As a result, there will be no games before lunch.

The grounds crew arrives on the ground very early and continues to clear the outfield.

Team news

Lancashire

Four players will be competing to make their first-class debut for the Red Rose, with new Head Coach Dale Benkenstein having assembled a 13-man squad.

Foreign signings Tom Bruce and Nathan Lyon have both been included in the matchday squad for the first time after arriving at Emirates Old Trafford earlier this week, while Tom Aspinwall and Josh Boyden are also in contention and could make their first-class debuts.

In fitness news, seamer Saqib Mahmood continues to build up his bowling workload as he recovers from a lumbar stress fracture, while new recruit Mitchell Stanley continues to recuperate from a knee injury suffered over the winter.

Jack Blatherwick – who suffered a hamstring injury during the Club's recent pre-season tour – is currently playing in a friendly for the Second XI against Hampshire as he approaches his return to full fitness.

Lancashire will also have to make do without Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt and Luke Wood, who are all currently playing in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Lancashire cricket team:

Keaton Jennings (c), Tom Aspinwall, Tom Bailey, George Balderson, George Bell, Josh Bohannon, Josh Boyden, Tom Bruce, Tom Hartley, Matthew Hurst, Nathan Lyon, Luke Wells, Will Williams.

Surrey

Surrey have named a squad of 13 players for this opening match of the Vitality County Championship.

Overseas player Kemar Roach is back in the country and joins the squad. Dan Worrall is unavailable due to a neck injury and Conor McKerr is missing due to a groin injury. As a contract player at the ECB, Gus Atkinson is unavailable due to the workload.

Surrey squad:

Rory Burns (capt), Dom Sibley, Dan Lawrence, Ryan Patel, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wkt), Jamie Smith, Cam Steel, Jordan Clark, Tom Lawes, Kemar Roach, Jamie Overton, Matt Dunn.

Recent history

Lancashire won our last Championship match with Surrey by 123 runs at the Kia Oval in June 2023 and the Red Rose have a pretty good recent history in home Championship matches against today's visitors.

Our innings and 130-run win in 2022 was Surrey's only Championship defeat that season, and we are unbeaten at home since 2004, having won four of eight matches over the last twenty years.