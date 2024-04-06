Sports
ESPN unanimously selects Kirby Smart as the No. 1 coach in college football
There is currently little doubt about Georgia's place in the sport of college football.
And Kirby Smart is the biggest reason for that belief. Smart led Georgia to back-to-back national championships and has led the Bulldogs to a 42-2 record over the past three seasons.
Smart is now entering his ninth season as Georgia's head coach. And with Nick Saban and Jim Harbaugh both moving on, Smart steps into the title as the best head coach in sports.
ESPN's group of ten analysts all voted Smart as the No. 1 coach in college football, moving him ahead of Alabama's Kalen DeBoer as the No. 2 coach.
The Bulldogs won an SEC-record 29 straight games before losing to Alabama in the SEC championship game last season. ESPN's Chris Low wrote. In eight seasons at Georgia, Smart has built tremendous strength in evaluating, recruiting and developing great players. He has produced 55 NFL draft picks, including 15 first-rounders, and could have as many as 10 additional players selected in the upcoming draft.
Smart is undefeated against all active coaches over the past five seasons.
Since becoming Georgia's head coach in 2016, Smart is 94-16. Five of those defeats came in his first season in Athens.
Smart continues to sign elite recruiting classes as he landed the No. 1 recruiting class for the 2024 cycle. He has turned Georgia into an NFL factory, with the Bulldogs potentially drafting another 10 players in the 2024 NFL Draft.
As for the team on the field for the 2024 season, the Bulldogs are considered one of the top teams in the sport. The Bulldogs return quarterback Carson Beck and a host of contributors ready to make another run for national championships after failing to do so in the 2023 season.
Georgia held its first scrimmage last Saturday and will have another on Saturday. It will be another opportunity for Smart to evaluate his team's potential.
There's just a lot of new people in the organization, whether it's new players, new mid-years, new portal guys, new coaches, Smart said. It wasn't as clean as most of our first scrimmages. Some guys did well, some guys didn't do so well. Many worries for the middle years. From scrimmage one to scrimmage two, which actually started yesterday, but today, we went in the direction of how much can we improve from scrimmage one to scrimmage two.
Usually you see a huge improvement in guys who just got here because they're not as nervous. It was their first training in the stadium. So I'm hoping to see some of that growth this week and Saturday.
Georgia and college football have a lot of changes to deal with in the coming year. The 2024 season will be the first with a 12-team playoff and the SEC will be tougher with Texas and Oklahoma joining the league.
Consider that in 2024, Smart will face the No. 2, No. 4 (Dabo Swinney), No. 7 (Steve Sarkisian) and No. 8 (Lane Kiffin) ranked coaches according to ESPN. And none of those games will be played at Sanford Stadium.
But if any coach wants to prepare his team for a new world order, Smart seems as good a choice as any given his success at Georgia.
The Bulldogs conclude spring training on April 13 when they host G-Day. The final scrimmage begins at 1:00 PM and will air on SEC Network+.
