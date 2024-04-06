MVB reaches shared first place in MPSF





The No. 2 UCLA men's volleyball team (19-4, 8-1) moved into a first-place tie with No. 3 Grand Canyon (20-3, 8-1) after defeating the Antelopes in a Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) match at Friday evening at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. The scores of the match were 25-16, 25-22, 25-19. The same two teams will meet again on Saturday evening at 5:00 PM with sole possession of first place in the MPSF on the line. UCLA recorded its 16e straight home court MPSF wins with the sweep. The Bruins outscored the 'Lopes .441 to .203 to record the 10e .400-plus attack percentage game on the season. UCLA also captured the battle in net 12.0 blocks to 2.5. Sean McQuiggan , Cooper Robinson And Merrick McHenry each recorded at least four blocks during the night. Grant Sloane led the charge with 10 kills while hitting .381 on 21 swings and added an ace for the seventh straight match. Andrew Rowan fired three aces to mark his 11e match with multiple service winners this season. Robinson matched his career best with three aces from the service line. McHenry added five kills on six swings (.833) to record his 20e straight match with a score of at least .400. UCLA started the match with a strong block that was responsible for three of the first six points in set one. Sloane's kill pushed UCLA ahead 7-5. The next three points went to the Bruins after a pair of GCU errors and a McQuiggan/Robinson block. An ace from Robinson increased the margin to 14-6. Sloane's swing put UCLA ahead 17-8. McHenry's serve made it 19-12. McQuiggan scored a kill for 21-14. Ethan Champlin rolled up his sleeves for set point at 24-16 and Rowan followed with his second ace of the frame for the 25-16 victory. The Bruins led 8-6 after Rowan's kill following a Champlin dig in set two. GCU fought back to even the score at 10. The score was tied at points 11 through 16. The teams then exchanged three-point ranges. The 'Lopes were first and then UCLA rallied using a McQuiggan/Rowan/Chamlin block, a Champlin kill and McQuiggan ace to storm back. Champlin followed with a block solo to propel the Bruins into the lead. Another ace from Rowan made it 22-20 and Robinson's smash ended the set at 25-22. UCLA started set three quickly, jumping out to a 7-3 lead after a McQuiggan kill. GCU closed until 9-8. A Rowan/McHenry block put the Bruins up 11-8. Sloane rolled up his sleeves and created a 13-11 lead. Back-to-back kills by Sloane and Robinson made it 16-12. An ace from Robinson increased the margin to 20-14. GCU came back to cut the deficit to 21-17, but followed with a service error. McHenry capped a long rally with a kill for a 23-18 lead. The teams then traded service errors before Sloane finished off the 'Lopes with a kill for a 25-19 victory.

