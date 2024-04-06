England chief Rob Key rules Jofra Archer out of Test cricket this summer | Jofra Sagittarius





England men's cricket chief executive Rob Key has said Jofra Archer will not play Test cricket this summer but will hopefully be ready for the T20 World Cup in June. The Sussex Quick has been returned to action after struggling with stress fractures in his elbow. His last Test for England was more than three years ago in February 2021, but he has since represented England in white-ball cricket, with his last appearance coming in a T20 against Bangladesh last year. In an interview with Sky Sports, Key confirmed that 29-year-old Archer will not feature in England's red-ball summer when Ben Stokes' side have Test series against the West Indies and Sri Lanka. skip the newsletter promotion Subscribe to our cricket newsletter for our writers' views on the biggest stories and a round-up of the week's action Privacy declaration: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. See our privacy policy for more information. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of Service to apply. after newsletter promotion The whole plan with Jofra is for him to play white-ball cricket this summer and into the winter, Key said. Hopefully we get him back for Test cricket next summer when we play India and then the Ashes. It's a slow process to get him back for all forms. Although Archer will not be involved in Test cricket for England, the aim is that he can be fit for this year's T20 World Cup, which takes place in the West Indies and the United States in June. Key is also hopeful that the fast bowler can be involved in the T20 series against Pakistan in May. Jofra has been away in India during the preparation with Sussex and has bowled quickly there. He bowled very well, Key added. He has now gone back to the Caribbean where he will play a bit of club cricket, all to get himself ready for that T20 World Cup. Hopefully he plays the Pakistan series, but it's all fingers crossed with Jofra at the moment. What we would do is slow down [rather] then try to go too fast so that we get him back not just for a short period of time but for a long period of time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2024/apr/05/england-chief-rob-key-rules-jofra-archer-out-of-test-cricket-this-summer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos