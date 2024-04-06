Tech Football adds Mogridge and Salem to Staff Football Georgia Tech yellow jackets





THE PLAINS College football veterans coach Allen Mogridge And Tim Salem have officially joined the Georgia Tech Footballs staff as senior football advisors and head coach Brent Key announced on Friday. We were very fortunate to add Allen and Tim to our staff, Key said. The experience and knowledge they bring will have a tremendous impact on every area of ​​our program, including teaching, game planning and recruiting. I couldn't be more excited to have them on board and for our players and coaches to benefit from their presence.

Mogridge, a 23-year veteran of the collegiate coaching ranks, joins the Techs staff and reunites with Key after most recently spending the 2023 season as the offensive line coach at East Carolina. Before his lone season at ECU, Mogridge spent six seasons as an assistant head coach and offensive line coach at USF (2020-2022) and FIU (2017-19). His extensive resume also includes one season as offensive line coach at Georgia Southern (2016), three total seasons at UCF (2012 special teams/tight ends coach, 2014 tight ends/H-backs coach, 2015 offensive line coach), one season as offensive line coach at Temple (2013), three seasons as special teams/tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator at North Carolina (2009-11), five seasons as running backs/offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator at Buffalo (2004-08) and one season as defensive ends coach and recruiting coordinator at Western Carolina (2003). He began his coaching career with two seasons as a defensive assistant at Buffalo (2001-2002). Mogridge and Key worked alongside each other during Mogridge's three seasons at UCF (2012, 2014-15), with Mogridge serving as the tight ends/H-backs coach and then as the offensive line coach, while Key served as the Knights' offensive coordinator was in 2014 and 2015. . Mogridge has helped his teams to 13 bowl appearances as a player and coach, including two in his three seasons at Key at UCF, three consecutive seasons as an assistant head coach at FIU and three consecutive seasons as an assistant head coach at FIU. assistant coach at UNC. He also helped UCF to the 2014 American Athletic Conference championship and the 2012 Conference USA East Division title. Mogridge was a four-year letterwinner at North Carolina (1996-99) playing four different positions: tight end, fullback, offensive tackle and defensive end, winning three bowl games in his four seasons with the Tar Heels. He graduated from UNC in 1999 with a bachelor's degree in history. Mogridge and his wife, Jennifer, have three daughters Liv (a junior volleyball student-athlete at Georgia Tech), Izzy and Lola.

Salem, who also reunites with Key, brings 37 years of collegiate coaching experience to the Flats, including the last nine as tight ends coach at Atlantic Coast Conference rival Pitt (2015-23). In addition to his nine seasons in the ACC, Salem also spent 13 seasons in the Big Ten, with stints at Purdue (quarterbacks/offensive coordinator 1991-96), Ohio State (quarterbacks/wide receivers 1997-2000) and Illinois (2012-14) . special teams/running backs). His extensive coaching experience also includes working with Key for eight seasons at UCF (2004-11), 2004-08 as offensive coordinator and 2009-11 as special teams coordinator. In addition to serving as coordinator during his eight seasons at UCF, Salem also coached nearly every offensive position group for the Knights quarterbacks (2004), tight ends (2005 and 2009-11), wide receivers (2007-08) and running backs. (2009-11). In addition, Salem has coached at Eastern Michigan (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks 2003), Colorado State (1989-90 running backs/special teams), Phoenix College (1987-88 offensive coordinator/quarterbacks). He began his coaching career with two seasons as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Arizona State, where he helped coach wide receivers (1985-86). He helped his teams to five Pac-10 (Arizona State 1986), Big Ten (Ohio State 1998), Conference USA (UCF 2007 and 2010) and ACC (Pitt 2021) conference championships, nine top-25 finishes and 17 bowl appearances as a coach. Highlights include a Rose Bowl victory and a No. 4 final national ranking in 1986 at Arizona State, earning two Sugar Bowl berths in four seasons at Ohio State, including a 24-14 win over Texas A&M to cap a season of 11-1 and finished number 2. final national rankings in 1998 and winning Pitt's first ACC title in 2021. Salem played collegiate quarterback at Minnesota, where he broke the Big Ten record for consecutive passing yards in 1980, and at Arizona State, where he earned a bachelor's degree in athletic administration/physical education. He comes from a long line of coaches, including his father, Joe, who was head coach at South Dakota (1966-74), Northern Arizona (1975-78) and Minnesota (1979-83), his brother, Brad, a long time -time college coach who is currently the tight ends coach at Memphis, and his grandfather, Nusier, who is a member of the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame as a high school coach. Salem and his wife, Wendy, have two sons (Taylor and Landan), a daughter (Kylan) and two granddaughters (Julia and Callie). Georgia Tech finished 7-6 overall and 5-3 in ACC play in 2023 (good for a tie for fourth in the 14-team ACC) and won the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl championship with a 30-17 victory at UCF. The Yellow Jackets return 17 starters, including all-ACC honorees DL Zeek BiggersOL Joe RifleRB Jamal HaynesQB Haynes KingW Eric Singleton, Jr. and OL Jordan Williams. The Jackets open the 2024 season on Saturday, August 24 against defending ACC champion Florida State in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland. Official Georgia Tech travel packages are available at gt2ireland.com. GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS 2024 The 2024 Georgia Tech football season tickets are now on sale and include the best seats for the Yellow Jackets' home game of Atlantic Coast Conference showdowns against Duke, NC State and Miami (Fla.) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field and Tech's highly anticipated matchup with Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Season ticket packages start at just $225. For more information and to become a season ticket member today, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets. Alexander-Tharpe Fund The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech Athletics, providing scholarships, operations and facilities for Tech's 400-plus student-athletes. Be part of the development of Yellow Jackets who thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics through the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships directly to Georgia Tech student-athletes. For more information about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org. Follow us for the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow JacketsTweet,Facebook, Instagram and withwww.ramblinwreck.com.

