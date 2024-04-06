Women's tennis travels to Boston to face off against terriers





ANNAPOLIS, MD. A week after defeating rival Army in the Star Match to remain undefeated in the Patriot League, the Navy women's tennis team (20-5, 4-0 PL) heads to Beantown on Saturday night for a showdown with defending champion Boston University (10- 0). -7, 2-0PL). The final regular season match for Navy, Saturday's match between the Midshipmen and Terriers, kicks off at 5:00 PM from the Winchester Tennis Club in Winchester, Massachusetts. Tannenbaum named PL player of the week for the fifth time For the fifth time this season, Tannenbaum was named Patriot League Women's Tennis Player of the Week on Tuesday. Tannenbaum captured weekly competition honors for the eighth time in her career and was crucial in the Mids' Star Match win over Army by claiming both of her doubles. and First, Tannenbaum and freshman singles matches Julia Lee teamed up at No. 3 doubles to cruise to a 6-1 victory over Isabella Brilliant and Paulina Feoli of the Black Knights, before the junior then posted a 6-3, 6-4 win over Cooper Jackson at No. 1 singles to earn the navy to deliver the first point of the day. Puryear reaches another milestone Just weeks after reaching a milestone, head coach Keith Puryear reached another milestone in his career with the victory over Drexel on March 2. After earning his 200th home win against the Mids on Feb. 17, Puryear earned his 500th win as women's head coach by defeating Drexel, while he has 215 wins as UMBC women's coach and now has 294 wins at Navy. Including his time as UMBC men's coach, Puryear now has 737 career coaching victories. Tannenbaum chases records Tannenbaum was nearly dominant this spring, posting a 17-1 singles record in doubles matches. This spring, the junior has already reset the program record for singles wins in a single season (31) and career singles wins (35). Tannenbaum ranks alone for third in program history with 81 singles victories and needs five more to catch Amanda Keller for second place. Tannenbaum is third in program history with 149 combined career wins and needs two more to catch Erin Snook for second place. Fourth in program history with 65 doubles wins, Tannenbaum needs three more doubles wins to move Claudia Mackenzie into the record books for third place. Last timeout During the Star Match, Navy rallied in singles to defeat Army 4-2 in Annapolis. The Black Knights captured the doubles point despite Tannenbaum and Lee winning on the third court to open the day. The Mids fought back with Tannenbaum and senior Samantha Johannes both claimed the No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches in straight sets while juniors by Parvathi Shanker The three-set victory on court No. 6 put Navy on the verge of establishing itself before Army's No. 3 player Ylan Duong defeated the sophomore Sia Chaudry to keep the Black Knights alive. After a few close sets, junior Kate Lee rallied in the third set to beat Emma Sy in the fourth spot to capture the star for Navy Navy has now won three straight and five of the last six Star Matches. Exploring Boston The Terriers are undefeated in the league to date, recording a 7-0 win over Bucknell on January 20 before claiming a 4-0 victory against Holy Cross last Saturday. After the match against the Mids, Boston closes out the regular season with matches against Army and Lehigh at West Point next weekend, Kaitlin Tan leads the team with 16 singles wins this season and a 6-3 mark in spring matches, while the top doubles pairings are Victoria Carlsten and Nina Gulbransen with a doubles record of 5-2 Michelle Kleynerman, 2023 All-Patriot League First Team pick, returns for the Terriers alongside 2023 All-PL Second-Teamers in Tan and Carlsten and the league's 2023 Rookie of the Year, Emily Zhao. Series history BU has an 11-0 lead in the all-time series with Navy In last year's meeting between the teams, Boston posted a 7-0 victory in Annapolis on April 15. Next one Navy will host Morgan State in the regular season finale on April 10 at 3 p.m

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://navysports.com/news/2024/4/5/womens-tennis-travels-to-boston-for-showdown-with-terriers.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos