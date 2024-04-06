Two more men's hockey players are leaving UMaine, while two others are transferring to the club





Two more members of the University of Maine hockey teams' pool of fourth liners have entered the NCAA transfer portal, with two forwards transferring. Junior center Cole Hanson and sophomore left winger Felix Trudeau are leaving, but UMass' Taylor Makar and Clarkson's Charlie Russell will join the program, according to social media and several websites. Makar will be a senior next season and Russell will be a sophomore. Parker Lindauer and Reid Pabich were the two previous Black Bear fourth-liners to enter the portal. The portal allows student-athletes to transfer to other schools without losing their eligibility. Hanson became a fixture as a center on the fourth line and ultimately played in 34 of UMaine's 37 games, scoring four goals and four assists. Last year, in his first season at UMaine after transferring from Colgate University, he had six goals and four assists in 36 games. Trudeau played in 24 games but was a healthy scratch in the last 10 games. He had three goals and two assists. The former 27-goal scorer in the British Columbia Junior Hockey League had three goals and five assists in 28 games a year ago. Makar is the younger brother of former UMass Hobey Baker Award winner and NHL Calder Trophy (Rookie of the Year) recipient Cale Makar, a Colorado Avalanche defenseman who played for UMaine head coach Ben Barr when Barr was an assistant at UMass. Like his brother, Taylor Makar was also drafted by the Avalanche. Taylor Makar was a seventh-round selection, the 220th overall pick, while his brother was the fourth overall pick in the first round. The 6-foot-4, 191-pound Makar will give the Black Bears some size up front. Nolan Renwick, who is 6-foot-1, and 6-foot-1 Trudeau are the only forwards taller than 6-1 to have seen playing time this season. The 6-foot-2 defender Liam Lesakowski played one game as a forward. Taylor Makar, a native of Calgary, Alberta, has four goals and five assists in 36 games for the Minutemen this season after scoring 10 goals and two assists in 32 games in his second year. He had a goal in 17 games in his first year. Russell, a 6-foot-4, 174-pound native of Houghton, Michigan, played in seven games at Clarkson before leaving to play for the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League, where he had 12 goals and nine assists in 33 games along with 72 penalty minutes. He had four goals and four assists in his last ten games for the Gamblers. Last year he played for the Fargo Force in the USHL and had 14 goals and 20 assists in 60 games, along with 132 penalty minutes. Makar and Russell will join former UMass Lowell left winger Owen Fowler as incoming transfers. More articles from the BDN

