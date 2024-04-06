Bearcats Hold and defeat Horned Frogs, 4-2





Next game: TCU 6-4-2024 | 14.00 hours April 6 (Sat) / 2 p.m TCU History CINCINNATI A four-run sixth inning lifted the University of Cincinnati baseball team to a 4-2 victory vs. TCU in game one of their weekend series on Friday at UC Baseball Stadium. The Bearcats (17-13, 5-5 Big 12) went hitless through the first 5.1 innings on Friday and trailed the Horned Frogs (20-9, 5-8 Big 12) 1-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. . In that inning, Kerrington Cross reached on a one-out walk and Jos Kross singled to right field for the first UC hit of the game. by Josh Hegemann a bunt single loaded the bases, and two batters later Lucas Sefcik walked with the bases loaded, making the score 1-1. Hunter Jessee delivered the big hit of the night, a two-run single up the middle that gave Cincinnati its first lead of the game. Alec Jones followed by an RBI single that put the Bearcats ahead, 4-1. TCU added a run in the top of the ninth and had runners on first and second base with two outs. With the go-ahead run at the plate, a ground ball to third base was successfully fielded by Cross, and after a blast at first base, the umpires confirmed the runner was out after a review. Brenden Garula started the game on the mound and threw 3.2 strong innings, striking out two. For the second weekend in a row, Seth Loge earned the win with a lengthy and impressive performance out of the bullpen. He struck out six in 5.1 innings of work. Game two of the series is scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. //HOW IT HAPPENED Both teams were held scoreless until the top of the fifth inning when a two-out RBI double for the Horned Frogs gave them a 1-0 lead. Cincinnati broke through in a big way in the bottom of the sixth inning, scoring four runs to take a 4-1 lead. The Bearcats had been held hitless until that inning; it was only until a Jos Kross single with one out that broke UC in the hits column. It turned out to open the offensive floodgates Lucas Sefcik would tie the game on a bases-loaded walk Hunter Jessee ripped a single to center field, scoring a pair of runs. Alec Jones fired one back up the middle on the next at bat to bring home a run and give Cincinnati a 4–1 lead. Logue allowed a pair of baserunners in the seventh but escaped unscathed. He followed with a 1-2-3 top of the eighth inning and ended the inning with a strikeout. TCU led off the top of the ninth inning with a home run to make it 4-2, and subsequent back-to-back strikeouts set up back-to-back two-out hits to plate the go-ahead run . A ground ball to third base was fielded by Cross, who took the long throw over the diamond to get the runner for the third out. The officials gathered to review the action but ultimately upheld the call on the field. //FOLLOW THE BEAR CATS Follow @GoBearcatsBASE on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates. REMARK:All dates and times are subject to change due to weather. All schedule changes will be announced on Twitter at@GoBearcatsBASE.

