BYU was included in a recent proposal for the College Football Super League





Ever since conference realignment shook the foundations of the college football landscape, college football fans have been concerned about the future of the sport. With each realignment move, the SEC and Big Ten gain more and more power. According to The Athleticsa group called College Sports Tomorrow (CST), seeks to find solutions to stabilize sports in the future. The group consists of 20 members, including West Virginia President Gordon Gee. According to The Athletic, “They are trying to implement a drastic new system that would replace the NCAA and the College Football Playoff and potentially provide a solution to the hurricane of current and future lawsuits focused on the business of the sport, plus the NIL and the College Football Playoff.” Transfer portal issues that, in their opinion, have compromised college athletics as a whole.” Their proposal was a super league, including the top 70 programs (all current Power Four including Notre Dame and SMU) as permanent members and another division of 10 Group of Five teams that would be promoted and relegated using a merit-based system. Under this proposal, BYU would be one of 70 permanent schools in the Super League. In this proposal there would be eight divisions of 10 teams The current CST schedule would create a system with the top 70 programs from all members of the five former major conferences, plus Our lady and new ACC member SMU as permanent members and includes all more than 130 FBS universities. The perpetual members would be in seven divisions of 10 teams, joined by an eighth division of teams promoted from the second tier. Perhaps most importantly, “The playoffs would not require a selection committee as the eight division winners and eight top-level wild cards would advance to the postseason. The wild card spots would be determined by record and tiebreakers, just as with the N.F.L.” On the surface, this seems like a reasonable solution that will give BYU a seat at the table in the future. However, it has struggled to gain traction. Approval of this proposal would require approval from both the TV partners and the two most powerful conferences: the Big Ten and the SEC. Until a proposal comes along that would allow the Big Ten and the SEC to maintain their power (which, ironically, is the main reason college sports are in trouble in the first place) and keep the TV partners happy, it's probably a non-beginner.

