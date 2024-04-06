Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen's 'crazy' tennis-themed divorce decree is being mercilessly Mocked on the Internet: 'This is an insane way to announce your divorce!'

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen's 'bizarre' tennis-themed split announcement is being mercilessly mocked online.

The Borat star, 52, and the Australian actress, 48, revealed on Friday that they had quietly split last year after 14 years of marriage, sharing a photo of them posing in matching tennis outfits.

But right away, many people on social media couldn't help but ridicule the rather strange way they decided to share the news.

“After a long tennis match of more than twenty years, we finally put down our rackets,” they captioned the image, which was shared in each of their Instagram Stories.

It showed Sacha standing behind his former wife with his arm around her shoulder. They both wore white tennis ensembles.

'In 2023 we jointly filed an application to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change,” the statement continued.

“We share forever in our devotion and love for our children. We very much appreciate that you respect our family's wishes for privacy.'

X, formerly Twitter, was quickly flooded with messages from users labeling the announcement as “weird,” “insane” and “crazy.”

“This is a crazy way to announce your divorce,” one person wrote. Another agreed: “The weirdest way to announce a divorce ever.”

“I can't believe this is the way they chose to do it [announce] it,” someone else added.

“A tennis-themed celebrity divorce announcement wasn't on my bingo card,” read a fourth tweet.

A fifth said: 'You can't ask for privacy with such a crazy divorce announcement.'

Social media was quickly flooded with messages from users labeling the announcement as 'weird', 'insane' and 'crazy'

“She's so iconic,” another user wrote, while another said: “They ate a little here.”

Someone else wondered: 'Did they dress up specifically to create the tennis match metaphor or was that a pre-existing photo?'

'10/10 announcement. That's how you do that. No notes,” read another tweet.

“Imagine taking the time to suit up for your divorce announcement photo shoot,” one user added.

Another jokingly wondered if it was an “extended bit of Challengers promo,” referring to the upcoming tennis movie starring Zendaya.

Sacha and Islafirst met in 2001 and married in 2010. They are parents to daughters Olive, 17, and Elula, 13; and son Montgomery, nine.

The announcement comes after Rebel Wilson made a series of shocking claims about her experiences with 'a**hole' comedian Sacha in her new memoir, Rebel Rising.

Rebel played Sacha's on-screen girlfriend in the 2016 comedy The Brothers Grimsby, and she claimed he 'humiliated' her and made her feel 'disrespected on set'.

Sacha and Isla first met in 2001 and married in 2010. They are parents to daughters Olive, 17, and Elula, 13; and son Montgomery, nine. They were seen in 2017

She claimed he once asked her to “stick her finger up his ass” because he thought it would make for a funny scene.

'I was scared. I wanted to get out of there, so I finally compromised: I hit him on the a** and improvised a few lines as the character,” she wrote.

She said 'it felt like he had sexually harassed her', adding: 'I felt completely disrespected which led to me treating myself with even more disrespect by eating in an extremely unhealthy way.'

Rebel also claimed that during filming, Sacha repeatedly “mentioned that he wanted her to go naked in a future scene,” which she said was “in no way essential” to the film's plot.

Sascha has strongly denied her claims. His representative said in a statement afterwards: 'While we realize the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage and eyewitness accounts from attendees before, during and after the production of Grimsby. '

Just two months ago, Isla discussed her Valentine's plans with Sacha on the Kelly Clarkson show, saying: 'Every year Sacha gives me a card that says 'Happy Valentine's from…' and then there's a huge question mark.

“Like anyone else would send me… like I have any other Valentines. I am a mother of three. I mean, I always say, “Ooooh. So many men.”'