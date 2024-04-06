Vogel brings heroics in an extra-inning battle over Indiana State





The Racers opened the weekend series with a 5-4 victory in 12 innings over the Indiana State Sycamores at Reagan Field in Murray, Kentucky. ISU opened the score in the first inning after scoring a run on a double play. In the bottom of the frame, Murray State answered back with an RBI single from Jonathan Hogart to score Dustin Mercer for the first run of the race for the Racers. And Tauken took the lead for MSU after scoring a run on a wild pitch in the second inning after reaching base on a single and advancing to third on an error on a grounder by Riley Hawthorne . After scoreless third and fourth innings, Indiana State took the lead again with a two-run home run down the left field line in the fifth. Drew Vogel tied the Racers with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth and scored Ethan Krizen to make it 3-3 going into the seventh inning. Murray State and the Sycamores traded runs in the eighth, after Indiana State had earlier scored a run on a wild pitch And Tauken tied the game at four runs apiece with a solo home run for his ninth of the season. Three more scoreless innings passed until the 12th inning with credit for Thomas Mcnabb And Nathan Holler for four combined scoreless innings to keep the Sycamores at bay. Indiana State brought a new pitcher out of the bullpen and started at the bottom of the frame, with Vogel leading the inning. On the first pitch of the frame, Vogel secured the series-opening victory with his seventh home run of the season to left center field. Cade Vernon showed efficiency in his start on the mound, going six innings, allowing three runs on seven hits and a walk, while maintaining a season-high with seven strikeouts in the outing. Alex Elsing allowed just one run on a pair of hits with two strikeouts in two innings from the pen. Holler earned the win to give him his second of the season and fourth of his career, matching his two wins from the 2023 season. Vogel, Hogart and Tauken each recorded multi-hit games. Vogel delivered his team-best 13th multi-hit game this season, and Hogart and Tauken each had their 10th game with at least two hits. Carson Garner extended his hitting streak to seven games and his reached-base streak to a team-high 21 games. The Racers close out the series against the Sycamores on Saturday, April 6 for a doubleheader, with the first game starting at 1:00 PM CT at Reagan Field. For more information about the Murray State baseball program, visit GoRacers.com or @RacersBaseball atInstagramAndX.

