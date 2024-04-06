Sports
Five things to watch for during Saturday's spring game
CLEMSON Clemson Football's spring game is Saturday at Memorial Stadium and coach Dabo Swinney wants the fans to come out and create a game atmosphere.
Since there are no preseason games in college football, this will be Clemson's only chance to play competitively in front of an audience (1 p.m. ET, ESPN+) until it plays Georgia on Aug. 31 to start the 2024 season.
“Let's pack this thing up and have a great day,” Swinney said.
After 14 spring sessions, Tigers players look to showcase their growth since last season's Gator Bowl as exciting freshmen get their first game reps in the Orange vs. White spring game.
Here are five things to watch during the annual game:
The maturation of QB Cade Klubnik
The last time Klubnik took the field was when he led a 12-play, 68-yard touchdown drive to lift Clemson over Kentucky in the Gator Bowl. He has built a better rapport with his teammates at the skill position during spring practices and improved his post-snap recognition in his second year under offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.
Last season, Klubnik was sacked 28 times and had nine interceptions. Watch the junior's progress and how quickly he gets the ball out while limiting turnovers and sacks on Saturday.
“The guy has played a lot of snaps now and just feels comfortable in the second year of the same language, same system, same guys around him and some additions,” Riley said.
Starting position battles for center and kicker
Swinney hasn't announced a starter at each position, but he revealed Wednesday that if the Tigers had a matchup, Ryan Linthicum would start at center over Harris Sewell and Trent Howard. Swinney would like to see Linthicum focus more on his body, but he still has the advantage over Sewell, who needs more reps, and Howard, who has played guard and center all spring.
As far as starting duties go, there is no clear winner between Robert Gunn III and Nolan Hauser. Swinney says Gunn has been “a tad more consistent,” but neither has won the job.
These position battles will continue to play out on the field this weekend.
How freshmen Sammy Brown and Bryant Wesco Jr. look like in action
According to 247Sports Composite, Brown was one of two five-star recruits (along with wide receiver TJ Moore) to join Clemson's 11th class. Off the field he is known for his blonde mullet, but he is a real force on it and will win the 2023 High School Butkus Award, given to the best linebacker in the country.
“You can see the wheels turning. Now things are slowing down, he's getting more fluid and just feeling more comfortable and confident quarterbacking the defense and running the show when he gets his opportunity,” defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin said.
Then there is Wesco, who is praised by coaches and teammates for his maturity and playmaking ability. Saturday will be his opportunity to show why he can help the Tigers in his first season.
Who steps up behind RB Phil Mafah?
Mafah is the clear No. 1 in the running back room due to his experience and skills, but with Will Shipley heading to the NFL Draft, another back needs to step up. A likely candidate will be Keith “Hammerhead” Adams Jr. who shined during spring training.
“He's faster (and) a little more athletic than you think,” Swinney said. “You better keep your big boy pads on when you come to tackle him.”
Jarvis Green and David Eziomume have also had strong practices and scrimmages. Take a look at how these running backs do with the ball in their hands and how they hold up in pass protection.
Clemson's first-team offensive line will take the field Saturday for the Orange team, featuring Tristan Leigh (left tackle), Collin Sadler (left guard), Linthicum (center), Marcus Tate (right guard) and Blake Miller (right tackle) . Sadler will continue to start at left guard while Walker Parks, who started two games at left guard in 2022 and last year before suffering a season-ending lower-body injury, continues to work his way back.
This is Luke's first time coaching the offensive line for spring training after joining the team in December. The experienced coach has added a touch of energy to the unit and has preached physicality, technique and discipline. The first-team offensive line will have to deal with TJ Parker, Caden Story and Cade Denhoff from the perimeter and Tre Williams, Vic Burley and DeMonte Capehart on the interior on Saturday.
Derrian Carter covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him[email protected]and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @DerrianCarter00
