The KIJHL Notebook: Teck Cup Final | KIJHL
Today KIJHL notebook previews the Teck Cup final between the Revelstoke Grizzlies and Fernie Ghostriders starting today at the Revelstoke Forum.
It is the first time these two teams have competed for the Teck Cup and the Ghostriders are looking for their third championship victory, the first since the 2007/08 season. The Grizzlies are looking for their fifth championship and last won it in the 2021-2022 season.
The only regular season match between the two resulted in a 3-2 victory for the Ghostriders at the Revelstoke Forum on January 20.
Fresh off being named KIJHL Coach of the Year, Grizzlies bench boss Jii Novk knows they are dealing with a very good team that is well coached.
It's going to be a pretty tight series and fans will be a big factor, Novk says. It will be cool to play to full houses.
In nine home games in the playoffs, the Ghostriders averaged 818 fans, while the Grizzlies averaged 741 fans in seven games. Novk added that it is a matchup of teams that focus on tight defensive play and try to take advantage of the rush or what the opponent gives.
It will be a hard-fought battle as both teams have suffered a number of setbacks. Small details will be a big factor and I don't expect it to yield a high score, Novak says. I think the goalies will play a key role and special teams will be a big factor.
Novk is very familiar with Ghostriders goalie Nick Kunyk, as they were both on Team KIJHL for the BCHC Prospects game. Novk says Kunyk has improved a lot this season.
He is almost a different goalkeeper than he was in the beginning, more confident, says Novak. He's a pretty good goalkeeper.
Novk has his in Jozef Kuchaslo, a two-time KIJHL Top Goaltender, who is tied with Beaver Valley Nitehawks goalie Connor Stojan with 10 wins and has a 2.30 GAA and .929 SP.
Ethan Coventry leads all players with 13 goals in 15 games and leads the team with 17 points.
The Grizzlies have the best special teams entering the finals. Their power play is at 25.9 percent (15-for-58), while the penalty kill is at 91.3 percent (63-for-69).
While praising Kunyk, Novak says like the other goalkeepers they have faced, it's about finding ways to beat him.
Cole Fournier of the Ghostriders says the group feels very good about their performance in the series.
“I know we're coming in with a lot of confidence,” said Fournier, 20. “I think our offense and defense are firing on all cylinders and we have to keep that going.
Kunyk is having a great postseason with eight wins and has the best save percentage with .949 and goals against average of 1.50.
Kunyk was absolutely incredible, Fournier says. I don't think I've ever seen a goalkeeper more committed than him. He's an intense guy when it comes to playing time and there's no one who wants to win as much as he does.
Fournier added that Kunyk, as the last line of defense, puts the players at ease, especially if they make a mistake, knowing he can save them. Kunyk is meticulous in his playing.
It's rare for him to let out a beep or something like that, Fournier adds.
Coming into the Teck Cup finals, Fournier likes the pace at which the Ghostriders play.
Our team has the most success when we puck across the ice first, he says. We are tenacious – I don't think there is a team in the league that can skate with us
I think we've proven that throughout the playoffs and sometimes throughout the year. “If we're on the road, I don't think anyone can handle us,” he continued.
Fournier's brother Coden, who joined the team from the AJHL's Olds Grizzlies in December, leads the team with 14 points in 17 games. Defenseman Kaden Slobodian leads their blueliners with nine points in 17 games.
On special teams, the Ghostriders' power play ranks sixth at 16.7 percent – going 12-for-72 and giving up three shorthanded goals. Their penalty kill is fourth-best at 88.9 percent – 48-for-54.
