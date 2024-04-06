Sports
Bankers set to topple cricket chiefs with Hundred sell-out pitch | Business news
England cricket chiefs will take another step towards a radical overhaul of the sport's ownership structure next week by launching plans to sell shares in The Hundreds' eight franchises.
Sky News has learned that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will interview bankers in the coming days as they prepare to raise money by recruiting private investors for teams including the Northern Superchargers and Welsh Fire.
Insiders said on Saturday that Goldman Sachs, Raine and Rothschild were competing to advise the ECB on the auction process.
Under the governing body's plans, each host location would own 51% of their individual franchise, with the remainder sold in whole or in part by the ECB to private investors.
Estimates have suggested the process could raise £100 million, with the proceeds split between the 18 counties, many of which are struggling financially, and for recreational cricket.
Some of the world's most prolific sports investors, including backers of a number of Indian Premier League (IPL) teams, are expected to show interest in Hundred franchises.
The ECB could try to centrally coordinate the auction of the franchise stakes, with the aim of having the new structure ready in time for the 2025 tournament.
Raine, who advised on the recent sale of a stake in Manchester United Football Club to Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos Sports, and Rothschild, who is working on deals with Brentford, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, both have strong sporting backgrounds.
Sources said the ECB was expected to confirm the appointment of an adviser in May.
“There is a strong consensus that we would like to see private investment flow into the Hundred,” ECB CEO Richard Gould said this week.
“There is a very strong consensus that this should be done through investment in the teams rather than in the core competition, and now we are working through the options of what that could potentially look like, in terms of how control, revenue and capital are shared. “
Mr Gould, the former chief executive of Bristol City Football Club, was an outspoken critic of The Hundred during his tenure at Surrey.
The bank talk comes some eighteen months after English cricket received an offer from Bridgepoint Group, the London-listed buyout company, to buy a controlling stake in the Hundred.
Read more business news
The Thames Water crisis worsens as the holding company defaults on its debts
House prices are falling for the first time in six months
Body Shop administrators are planning CVA as a route to salvage the deal
Bridgepoint proposed buying a 75% stake in the format in a deal that could have injected £300m of new money into English cricket.
However, the ECB was reluctant to give up control of The Hundred and believed that Bridgepoint's offer significantly undervalued it.
Nevertheless, the latest blueprint is also proving divisive, with some of the provinces excluded from The Hundred unhappy with the proposals.
Last year's Men's Hundred final was won by the Oval Invincibles, while Southern Brave was victorious in the women's event.
This year's tournament kicks off on the weekend of July 23, when the defending men's and women's champions play Birmingham Phoenix and London Spirit respectively.
The Hundred has helped revive public interest in cricket, especially among female and younger spectators, at a time when other formats of the game have experienced a decline in interest.
The finances of the county game have been perilous for years, with many skeptical that over-50s cricket will survive in the long term.
Yorkshire County Cricket Club has come close to financial collapse in recent months due to the fallout from the racism scandal, while a number of others are exploring talks with new investors.
An ECB spokesperson declined to comment this weekend, while none of the banks responded to a request for comment or could be reached.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/bankers-to-bowl-cricket-chiefs-over-with-hundred-sell-off-pitch-13108988
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Alex Edelman: What I learned from the “Just For Us” audience
- Bankers set to topple cricket chiefs with Hundred sell-out pitch | Business news
- A rare 4.8 magnitude earthquake has struck New York and the surrounding area. #Briefs #BBCAnews
- Japan's Uniqlo brings innovative 'LifeWear' to three stores in North Texas » Dallas innovates
- PM Narendra Modi's roadshow in Ghaziabad today: Avoid these routes | Traffic notice | Latest news India
- Why are Guy Ritchie films no longer in UK cinemas?
- Men's golf in second place after day one of IWU Invitation
- Google's family password sharing is almost ready: Here's how it works
- Strong winds blow out windows of houses in China
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- The KIJHL Notebook: Teck Cup Final | KIJHL
- InvestUP launches Michigan Outdoor Innovation Fund | News, Sports, Jobs