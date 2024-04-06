Bankers set to topple cricket chiefs with Hundred sell-out pitch | Business news

England cricket chiefs will take another step towards a radical overhaul of the sport's ownership structure next week by launching plans to sell shares in The Hundreds' eight franchises.

Sky News has learned that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will interview bankers in the coming days as they prepare to raise money by recruiting private investors for teams including the Northern Superchargers and Welsh Fire.

Insiders said on Saturday that Goldman Sachs, Raine and Rothschild were competing to advise the ECB on the auction process.

Under the governing body's plans, each host location would own 51% of their individual franchise, with the remainder sold in whole or in part by the ECB to private investors.

Estimates have suggested the process could raise £100 million, with the proceeds split between the 18 counties, many of which are struggling financially, and for recreational cricket.

Some of the world's most prolific sports investors, including backers of a number of Indian Premier League (IPL) teams, are expected to show interest in Hundred franchises.

The ECB could try to centrally coordinate the auction of the franchise stakes, with the aim of having the new structure ready in time for the 2025 tournament.

Raine, who advised on the recent sale of a stake in Manchester United Football Club to Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos Sports, and Rothschild, who is working on deals with Brentford, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, both have strong sporting backgrounds.

Sources said the ECB was expected to confirm the appointment of an adviser in May.

“There is a strong consensus that we would like to see private investment flow into the Hundred,” ECB CEO Richard Gould said this week.

“There is a very strong consensus that this should be done through investment in the teams rather than in the core competition, and now we are working through the options of what that could potentially look like, in terms of how control, revenue and capital are shared. “

Mr Gould, the former chief executive of Bristol City Football Club, was an outspoken critic of The Hundred during his tenure at Surrey.

The bank talk comes some eighteen months after English cricket received an offer from Bridgepoint Group, the London-listed buyout company, to buy a controlling stake in the Hundred.

Bridgepoint proposed buying a 75% stake in the format in a deal that could have injected £300m of new money into English cricket.

However, the ECB was reluctant to give up control of The Hundred and believed that Bridgepoint's offer significantly undervalued it.

Nevertheless, the latest blueprint is also proving divisive, with some of the provinces excluded from The Hundred unhappy with the proposals.

Last year's Men's Hundred final was won by the Oval Invincibles, while Southern Brave was victorious in the women's event.

This year's tournament kicks off on the weekend of July 23, when the defending men's and women's champions play Birmingham Phoenix and London Spirit respectively.

The Hundred has helped revive public interest in cricket, especially among female and younger spectators, at a time when other formats of the game have experienced a decline in interest.

The finances of the county game have been perilous for years, with many skeptical that over-50s cricket will survive in the long term.

Yorkshire County Cricket Club has come close to financial collapse in recent months due to the fallout from the racism scandal, while a number of others are exploring talks with new investors.

An ECB spokesperson declined to comment this weekend, while none of the banks responded to a request for comment or could be reached.