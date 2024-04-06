Jaxx DeJean spends time with Iowa Football





Jaxx DeJean is lucky. He begins the recruitment process and benefits from the experiences and advice of his brothers. The Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove (OABCIG) High freshman watched his oldest sibling, Cooper DeJean, navigate the journey before becoming an All-American at Iowa and a likely first-round NFL Draft Pick later this month. Katie and Jason DeJean's middle child, Beckett DeJean, was a true freshman for the South Dakota Coyotes last fall. The University of Alabama-Birmingham offered Jaxx his first scholarship. The Blazers floated that possibility in late February. Jaxx returned to Iowa City last Friday for Hawkeye spring training. He had visited as a recruit in the past and was present at the program while Cooper played in it. “I enjoyed talking to the coaches and exploring the places,” he told HN. “It's just a great environment.” Prep Redzone recently ranked Jaxx (6-4, 200) as the No. 1 class of prospect for 2027 in the state of Iowa. The service listed his position as an Athlete, which makes sense. He has listed receiver, quarterback and cornerback on his Hudl page, but his freshman highlight video opens with 'Athlete' in the first frame. As a pass catcher, DeJean shows excellent athleticism winning 50-50 balls. On defense, he is as fluid as a defensive back, which portends positional versatility depending on where his frame ends up. As a ninth-grader, DeJean hauled in 37 passes for 500 yards and seven touchdowns, ran 20 times for 128 yards and five scores, intercepted four balls, recovered two fumbles and scored 25 solo tackles (1.0 TFL). He served as the team's punter and earned second-team honors from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association as a defensive back. Iowa certainly has an advantage over other programs right now when it comes to exposure. The Hawkeyes know DeJean and his family very well. “I definitely know a lot about Iowa because I'm there every Saturday and visit a few times,” Jaxx said. The youngest brother DeJean's recruitment is in the very early stages. So far he has invitations to summer camps from Iowa, Wisconsin and North Dakota. “I think I'm good where I am, especially this early in the recruiting process,” he said. The Hawkeyes will continue to evaluate and build a relationship with Jaxx. He plans to take a closer look at what he can do in June. “I'm away at camp this summer and would like to play some games this fall,” he said.

