Nurse, Maltais lead Canada past Switzerland at the Women's Hockey World Cup

A connection with PWHL Toronto was a key contributor to Canada's 3-0 victory over Switzerland on Friday in the Women's Hockey World Cup.

Emma Maltais and Sarah Nurse scored Canada's first two goals and Natalie Spooner assisted on both in the first period. The trio are Toronto teammates and occasional linemates in the new Professional Women's Hockey League in its inaugural season.

“It is certainly smart to leverage the connections we have with our club teams,” said Maltais.

Sarah Fillier added an empty net goal for Canada (2-0), which won the second match less than 24 hours after a 4-1 decision against Finland the night before.

Emerance Maschmeyer, PWHL Ottawa's No. 1 goaltender, posted a 17-save shutout in her first start of the tournament for Canada.

Switzerland (0-2) was still looking for its first goal of the tournament after two games. Ohio alum Andrea Braendli stopped 43 of 45 shots on her 51 saves in a 4-0 loss to the United States.

“Andrea has been a workhorse for us for years,” said Swiss head coach Colin Muller, a native of Toronto. “She's great to have there. It gives us some extra security. I just told our team that I thought we played pretty well. We've grown into the game a little bit.

“I started slow and conceded two goals early on, but I thought we handled our situation pretty well.”

Canada dominates Group A play with another series of back-to-back matches starting Sunday afternoon against the Czech Republic. Canada will play defending champion United States on Monday.

Canadian head coach Troy Ryan continued to guide captain Marie-Philip-Poulin into the tournament by limiting her minutes. Poulin played just over 14 minutes on Friday, about two minutes more than the opener.

Poulin missed PWHL Montreal's final three games before the international break with an undisclosed injury.

Ryan wasn't happy with Canada's execution against the Finns, but was happier with Friday's attempted tight turnaround.

“I thought we didn't have the typical pre-game meeting before we got to the rink today,” Ryan said. “It was more about working through the things we weren't doing very well. In the beginning of an event like this I think you can get away with that. I don't think you can do that later in the event either. a lot of.

“We've cleaned up some things and I thought from the beginning that you could see a different group focus.”

Maschmeyer parried a late flurry of shots, while Braendli brought in an extra attacker on Friday. Canada had one power play and held the Swiss scoreless after four chances, including 90 seconds of five-on-three play to start the second period.

The tournament's top five in Group A and the top three teams in Group B will advance to Thursday's quarter-finals. The semi-finals are on April 13 and the medal matches on April 14.

Spooner and Nurse are regular linemates in Toronto.

Ryan, who also coaches their PWHL team, likes to utilize Maltais' defensive skills alongside Canadian teammate Blayre Turnbull against the opposition's top line and on the penalty kick.

Maltais joins Spooner and Nurse when Toronto needs a goal.

“I felt like we didn't have the depth when we had them together,” Ryan explained. “I put Maltais with Turnbull because together they are ruthless, but whenever we need an attack we usually put Maltais there because she does so well in terms of breakouts and protecting the puck.”

The three exerted offensive pressure on Friday. As Spooner buzzed through the offensive zone, Nurse took advantage of a giveaway on the boards to put the puck to Braendli.

When Spooner drove out of the corner to get a shot on net, Maltais was there to score for her second goal in as many games 70 seconds after the opening face-off.

“If I take the net, she has to go to the net and if she takes the net, I have to go to the net,” said Spooner, who leads the PWHL in goals (15) and points (20). ) in 19 games.

'Normally a nurse is [third forward]high, so if one of us is at the net, if one of us is in the corner, the other person has to be at the front of the net, whether it's in front of a screen or it's going high, or just be able to create that chaos at the front.”

Nurse added: “I think there's a natural chemistry there. And I think we all play to our strengths. Spooner is the best in the world in front of the net.

“And then I think Emma has a great vision. She's always the first one to get the puck. I'm a bit of a middleman. I'm a bit of a mediator. I'm kind of a saucer puck. I'm a good second support.”

United States excludes the Czech Republic

Later, the United States defeated the Czech Republic 6-0 to improve to 2-0 at the tournament.

Alex Carpenter scored the only goal of the opening period, burying a backhander past Klara Peslarova.

Carpenter and Laila Edwards scored less than a minute apart in the midframe to extend the United States' lead to three, while putting in a game-high 21 shots toward the Czech goaltender in the second.

In the final frame of the match, the US doubled its lead. Edwards scored her second of the game and Taylor Heise joined the scoring drive moments later. Carpenter capped the night by scoring her third on the United States' 42nd shot of the match.

PWHL Minnesota netminder Nicole Hensley stopped all 19 of the Czech Republic's shots en route to the United States' second shutout in as many games.

Sweden beats China

Hilda Svensson had two goals and an assist as Sweden defeated China 8-1 in the Women's Hockey World Cup on Friday.

Svensson scored Sweden's first two goals in the space of two minutes and 19 seconds in the first period, as Sweden moved into first place in Group B with six points from two regular-season wins.

Lina Ljungblom and Sofie Lundin each provided a goal and an assist for the Swedes, while Felizia Wikner-Zienkiewicz, Josefin Bouveng, Hanna Olsson and Sara Hjalmarsson also scored. Paula Bergstrom had three assists.

Kong Minghui had the only goal for China, who remained in third place in the group with two points from a shootout win and a loss.

Swedish goaltender Ida Boman was largely trouble-free, making five saves on six shots.

Chinese goaltender Grace Zhan, who made 50 saves in a 3-2 shootout win over Japan on Thursday, was withdrawn after giving up four goals on 20 shots in the first period.

Wang Yuqing allowed four goals on 14 shots in the second period, but stopped all 22 shots she faced in the third.