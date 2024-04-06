Darnell Nurse is now wrestling the second hardest thing in the National Hockey League

Photo by Greg Southam / Postmedia

Article content The hardest thing to do in the National Hockey League? Making goals. Every player who has ever skated and dreamed big has wanted to do this. Only a small handful of players have ever excelled at it, with Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Nikita Kucherov leading the way this year.

Article content The second hardest thing to do in the National Hockey League? Prevent those same rare and exceptional goal scorers from scoring goals. That's the job Darnell Nurse has had for years. It's the same job he got this 2023-2024 season. Sometimes the nurse performed this task well. At other times he struggled. And just now he's struggling mightily, Exhibit A being his rough game against the Stars of Dallas on Wednesday night, when Nurse was the culprit of three Dallas goals against, and the main culprit of two of them. He failed to cut a cross-crease pass on a power-play goal in the second, then made an ill-advised pinch-hit move, leading to a 4-on-1 rush against the Oilers and the Dallas dagger of a third goal against Edmonton. The nurses' struggle did not go unnoticed.

Article content The context of nurses' current struggles Of course, any NHL defenseman will make big mistakes that lead to Grade A shots and goals against, even the best defensemen, even Chris Pronger or Niklas Lidstrom in their prime. An exceptionally good defender who regularly faces tough competition will make approximately one major mistake at even strength, leading to an average of a Grade A conceded shot per game. A more average defender playing against tough competition will earn around two per game. That's why only the best defensive d-men tend to make regular rotations against the McDavids, MacKinnons and Kucherovs of the world. If you put your third pair against such players, they will be eaten alive. And even if you use your best defenders, they will occasionally be eaten alive. It's especially challenging for younger d-men, like Evan Bouchard, to do well. They have yet to fully balance the risk versus reward of NHL play. If you take a step toward offense before the time is right, you're asking for it in the NHL. One step in the wrong direction can result in a class A shot or goal conceded.

Article content One wrong step up in the neutral zone, one mistimed pinch on the offensive blue line, and you're wandering around the Red Light District while the other team heads for the net. And when you play against the best opponents, as opposed to third- or fourth-line attackers, they are much more likely to punish you with a goal against. If you give the NHL's best forwards in the d-zone in inches, they will happily go that proverbial mile. This is why the best defensemen, like Lidstrom and Pronger, have such cool heads. They're not just good at taking down the man with the puck in front of them on the rush or in a board battle, as crucial as those skills are. They read the game exceptionally well. They know that it is essential to always be on the lookout for the danger man, not necessarily the player with the puck, but the player who sneaks into the slot from nowhere, wants to go unnoticed, take a pass and pierce the net with a harpoon of a shot. When Nurse is struggling, as he is now, and as he has in the past, his reads are off. His risk versus reward is off. He attacks too sharply. He pinches when the time isn't quite right. He rushes when the opening isn't there. He dives to the ice too early in hopes of blocking a pass. He tries to make a check at the offensive blue line or in the neutral zone, which isn't entirely possible. He tries to force the game.

Article content In the simplest terms, he's trying to do too much. We've seen this before from Nurse. Have seen it again now. It's something you'd hope a d-man of his age and experience would have done a better job of cutting out of his game by now, hence the frustration many fans have with Nurse. But his apparent desire to force the outcome of a game is so great that he still struggles with this risk versus reward demon. Of course I can't get into his head and read his thoughts, but that's what it looks like to me. He longs to make the big play, but all too often that longing comes back to bite him. Evidence, you say? At the Cult of Hockey, we measured the defensive play of Oilers players on all goals conceded since 2007-2008, and since 2010-2011 on all Class A shots against, where we conduct a video review to best determine which players get it right and which players get it wrong on every Class A shot and goal against. This decade with the Oilers, Adam Larsson had the best season when it comes to limiting mistakes on Class A shots against, a feat made all the more impressive because Larsson faced stiff competition. It's easier for d-men who face weaker competition to limit their mistakes than it is for a player like Larsson or Nurse or Mattias Ekholm, who regularly face those top scorers.

Larsson committed just 0.92 errors on Class A shots against even strength per game in 2020-21. This year, Nurse is at 1.86 such fouls per game. In other years he has done much better, such as last year when he was only 1.41, or 20-21 when he was at 1.47. There have been entire seasons where it looked like he was getting it, where he generally does a good job of making reads and decisions and shutting down the NHL's top forwards in reasonable fashion. But this year is not that season. I don't know why, but he's struggled more this year than in previous seasons. If one of your greatest assets on the ice is aggression, it may be difficult to suppress that fire. That doesn't mean he can't turn things around. He has played solid defensive hockey in the past. He can do that again. And of course, the Oilers will need him to do that in the future. It strikes me as a matter of Nurse letting the game come to him, keeping it simple, not trying to do too much, and focusing on defense over offense. It's about letting his passing do the talking in attack, and when it comes to playing defense against tough competition, both eliminating the attacker in front of him, but also always being on the lookout for the danger man. Can he do it? I don't see why not. It's the second-hardest thing to accomplish in the NHL, but Nurse has done it before and can do it again. And he'll have to do it again if the Oilers want to win the Stanley Cup.

