Warhawks fall to Cajuns on Friday, 4-1





Next game: at Ragin' Cajuns 6-4-2024 | 14.00 hours KMLB 105.7 FM/540 AM April 6 (Sat) / 2 p.m bee Ragin' Cajuns LAFAYETTE, LA. The Ragin' Cajuns scored two runs in the fourth inning and held off ULM for a 4-1 victory in Friday night's series opener at ML “Tigue” Moore Field in Russo Park. The Cajuns won their 13th straight game thanks to the pitching performances of Andrew Herrmann (3-1) and LP Langevin. Herrmann threw 6 2/3 innings in the start, allowing one run on five hits with no walks and six strikeouts. Langevin earned his fourth save and pitched the final 2 1/3 shutout innings with four strikeouts. ULM also had solid pitching performances. Cam Barlow (1-2) took a tough loss and pitched five innings for the second consecutive series-opening start, allowing three runs, two of them earned, on five hits with no walks and five strikeouts. Parker Zee And Zach Shaw both pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts from the bullpen. Lee Amedee led the Cajuns with three hits, including a double, and an RBI. Caleb Stelly had a hit and two RBIs. Jake Haggard had two of ULM's five hits while driving in the Warhawks' lone run on an RBI double in the fifth inning. The Cajuns opened the scoring in the bottom of the fourth inning as Maddox Mandino, Kyle DeBarge and Amedee had three consecutive hits, while Amedee Mandino drove in for the 1-0 lead. Duncan Pastore followed with a sacrifice fly to center for the 2-0 lead. ULM answered in the top of the fifth inning. Quay Dupont was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Haggard hit a one-out RBI double down the left field line to score Dupont from first and cut the deficit in half, 2-1. Haggard moved up to third Matt Abshire's groundout, but stranded on base. The Cajuns responded in the bottom of the fifth. Barlow's failed pickoff attempt bounced down the right field line into foul territory, allowing Josh Alexander to move from first base to third base. Stelly hit a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 3-1. ULM got hits in the sixth and seventh inning. Easton Winfield had a leadoff single in the sixth, but was caught stealing for the first inning and the Warhawks failed to score. In the seventh, Bryce Blaser reached base with two outs in shallow left field and chased Herrmann from the game. However, Langevin needed one pitch to eliminate Haggard and end the inning. The Cajuns added another run in the seventh when Conor Higgs hit a leadoff double and scored on Stelly's 2-out RBI single. The Cajuns tried to add another in the eighth inning on Trey LaFleur's pinch hit double, but Amadee was thrown out at home by Shawn Dalton Weerbee and Dupont to end the inning. The series continues Saturday in Lafayette at 2 p.m.

