'Am I ready for a call-up': British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak plays cricket and bats against England cricketer James Anderson





NEW DELHI: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was spotted playing cricket with the England cricket team during a net session exhibiting his hitting skills .

In a post on social media platform X, Prime Minister Sunak shared a video of himself in conversation legendary English pacer James Anderson. Sunak reminisced about his match against the England team at Downing Street last year and jokingly referred to a catch as 'catching practice'.

In the video, Sunak told cricketer Anderson that he had been practicing before playing him and humorously requested Anderson to take it easy, to which the bowler replied: “We'll see.” Sunak also posed for photos and signed autographs for those at the venue.

The British Prime Minister shared the video on social media and wrote: “Am I ready for the call @englandcricket?” To which the England Cricket account replied: “Not bad, maybe a few more net sessions first.”

This interaction took place after the British Prime Minister announced a €35 million initiative to build 16 all-weather domes in cities that would host T20 World Cup matches in 2026 and 2030.

According to a UK government statement, the funding will also support the expansion of the England and Wales Cricket Boards primary and secondary school program, with the aim of involving more than 900,000 young people in cricket over the next five years, including 80,000 children with special education . needs. In addition, 14 million will be allocated to accessible cricket, serving children with special educational needs and disabilities, as well as young people of African and Caribbean descent.

“As a child I first experienced the magic of watching Hampshire play cricket at my local ground in Southampton. For young people today watching their first match, the appeal of getting out and enjoying the game is just as strong, especially as we look forward to hosting the Women's and Men's T20 World Cups,” Rishi Sunak said the British government statement.

“There remains huge potential to grow the sport even further and open it up to everyone, from all backgrounds and in all parts of the country, building on the great work of organizations like ACE and Chance to Shine,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/uk/am-i-ready-for-call-up-british-pm-rishi-sunak-plays-cricket-bats-against-england-cricketer-james-anderson/articleshow/109081731.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos