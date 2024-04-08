Hockey for a good cause: Michigan UP Veterans club topples Minnesota Warriors | News, sports, jobs

HOUGHTON — Sometimes in sports you have to face an opponent who is better than you to test where you stand. The Michigan UP Veterans Hockey Club did just that Saturday evening as part of their Northern Lights Hockey Night at Dee Stadium. Instead of facing the Carolina Warriors Hockey Club, they faced the Minnesota Warriors Hockey Club on a special night while raising money for the Keweenaw equipment loans, which help equip the local sled hockey scene.

For 4:52 of the first Saturday, the Minnesota Warriors played like an elite-level team, taking a quick 3-0 lead over the MUPVHC before the game had even started. skating away with an 8-5 win.

“It feels good,” said MUPVHC co-captain Jon French. “It feels very good. It was a difficult match. They are a great team. They usually play in the elite league. They had the only guy playing pro in Germany, and we thought, 'Oh, s***, what's in store?'

However, when forward TJ Maleport scored his first of the night with the MUPVHC on a power play in the first period, the locals got things going.

French said much of the first period came down to the MUPVHC having to get themselves in order before they could figure out what Minnesota was actually doing.

“When you go out there and play, it's like we're never really on a roll,” he said. “We had a lot of guys that wanted to play, and we wanted to give everyone a chance to go out and play, but it's hard to get into the groove. It's hard to get those legs and get into it when you have to work every four shifts, right? But we made it together. We came together. We skated fast. Adam Kerry was big in net for us and it was a good time.

“I think we showed them that these guys can play hockey.”

Maleport led the way with a hat-trick, but he was just one of many heroes in the match.

“TJ Malport, we call him the little Viking, and he just has so much energy,” said French. “He's like a little Energizer bunny. He brings his speed and his tenacity, he's just a pain in the backside. He brings that, and he gets things moving. He coughs up pucks, and yeah, that was huge.

Forward Mike Seratti buried the second MUPVHC goal at 13:04 of the first period when he scored a wrister from the high slot on a feed from defenseman Trevor Ploe.

Forward Tony Billich then tied the game at 14:36 ​​when he buried a rebound after a scoring opportunity by forward Dominic Fredianelli.

Part of the problem for the MUPVHC was simply getting everyone on the same page.

“There's a few guys, Tony and Dom and TJ Maleport, quite a few guys, who can't come to practice because they're too far away,” said French, “and we have coaches who coach travel hockey, so they're on the road quite a bit. So even though they know the game, they're good at it, it's hard to kind of jive with everyone and keep up so everyone can click.

“The first period was probably about that. We tried to find out which gears fit together. We get there before (the game) argues and tries to figure out who's on the phone with who. It's like we have so many guys saying, 'Guys, we're missing the national anthem. We have to go.”

Just nine seconds into the second period, Minnesota was ahead again, 4-3. But just like their lead in the first period, this one did not last.

“Many of us have children, and many of us have been in very difficult situations in our lives where we have to be resilient,” said French. “It's, 'Hey, that's fine. They can score a goal. We can just as easily get one back. They score one on us, let's get two. ''

Maleport scored his second of the night at 13:59 off a backdoor pass from Fredianelli to even things up before the end of the middle frame.

“You get knocked down and you only have to get up once.” said French. “You only have to get up once in your life, and that's the next one. So these goals they score against us, that's okay. We just keep driving, keep pushing, keep playing.”

Defenseman Tom Hyrkas put the MUPVHC up 5-4 (5:30) in the third period, giving his team the lead for the first time. While that goal didn't count as a game winner, it did help set the table for later.

About a minute after Minnesota tied the game at 9:16, defenseman Mitch Mcpherson took a pass in the high slot from forward Chris Luoma, and he buried a wrist shot for the MUPVHC's sixth goal of the night. The count ultimately came out as the winner of the game.

Maleport then extended the lead with his hat-trick goal at 13:55 when he buried a one-timer off a pass from Seratti, setting up the final few minutes of the game.

Minnesota pulled goaltender Adin Nelson for the final 91 seconds of the game, but Luoma was able to seal the victory for the MUPVHC when he buried a shot from center ice into the empty net with 16 seconds left.

PEP BAND STEALS THE SHOW

The Michigan Tech Pep Band performed outside the arena before the game, then they stepped inside and performed all night long in much the same way they would at Michigan Tech hockey games all season long.

For the MUPVHC, the Pep Band in the building has inspired them to play hard for the local crowd.

“They were, I think, our fourth or fifth line tonight,” said French. “They really were. I mean, how can you not sit in the stands and look at you and smile and laugh. Before you know it, your head is bobbing as you jam to the beat.

“I'm fascinated by the music, just jamming. They were absolutely fantastic.”

CEREMONIAL PUCK DROP

Before the game, 98-year-old World War II veteran Joseph Enrietti dropped the ceremonial puck. Enrietti is the last surviving World War II veteran in the Keweenaw. Before the match, he met players from both teams.

REVISITS IN THE FUTURE

The Minnesota Warriors had such a fun time in the area prior to the game that they are already planning their next visit to the area.

“They talked to Jeff Jepson and they want to do this annual thing,” said French. “They said they would help raise money.

“They say, 'Hey, we should get a traveling trophy.'”

A CAUSE FOR MANY

Proceeds from the game went to help with equipment loans from the Keweenaw, which help supply the local sled hockey scene. French said one of the Minnesota players made the trip specifically to raise money for sled hockey, as he has a daughter he wants to introduce to the sport because she herself is disabled.

“One of their guys who came forward only has enough money to make so many trips a year, and he chose this over going to New Jersey for nationals because his daughter can't walk,” said French. “So he wanted to, because this was for sled hockey, he said, 'I want to raise money for that.' He's trying to get his daughter into sled hockey and stuff.”