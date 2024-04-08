1 week to Macao: exciting new format unveiled for ITTF World Cups 2024





A look at the players With 48 players set to take the stage, an increase from the 16 players in previous World Cups, the ITTF Men's and Women's Macau 2024 World Cup promises an exciting showcase of table tennis skills. The current World Champion and the U19 World Champion qualify automatically, while the remaining 46 players qualify through performances in the continental cups or on the world rankings. This expansion not only gives a greater number of players the opportunity to participate, but also gives younger players the opportunity to step onto the World Cup stage as early as possible. Phase 1: Group Battles In the first phase, all players are divided into 16 groups, each consisting of three players who compete against each other in a round-robin match. The top 4 seeds are automatically placed in groups 1 to 4. The remaining players are drawn into the groups using a modified snake system drawing, ranked four at a time. To maximize diversity, players from the same association are not placed in the same group. Matches in Stage 1 consist of four games, with scores resulting in 4-0, 3-1 or 2-2. The final rankings will be determined by win-loss ratios in games and then in points, as necessary to determine the order in the Phase 1 groups. With only one qualifying spot available per group, every match and point at this stage becomes crucial. This format not only increases the stakes of each match, but also introduces new layers of interest and strategy to the event, giving audiences a unique table tennis viewing experience. Phase 2: knockout match After Phase 1, the best performer from each group will move on to Phase 2. The first-place finisher of Group 1 will be placed in position 1, the first-place winner of Group 2 will be placed in position 16, the winners in the First place from Groups 3 and 4 will be drawn to positions 8 and 9, the rest will be drawn at random. This stage will feature an exciting knockout draw with a best-of-seven game format, where players will compete against each other until a champion emerges. This differs from the group stage format as the result of a single match will determine whether a player can progress. Notably, there will be no separation by association in this phase, adding an extra layer of unpredictability to the matchups. Now that the decor and the new playing system have been unveiled, expectations for the World Cup are increasing. As players from all over the world prepare to demonstrate their skills, fans eagerly await the exciting battles and unforgettable moments that await us. Stay tuned for updates as the world's best table tennis athletes compete in the return of this prestigious event.

