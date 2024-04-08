No. 6 DU Gymnastics places third at the NCAA Regional Finals





BERKELEY, California. The University of Denver's No. 6 women's gymnastics team battled through the final entrant, ultimately falling just short of advancing to the NCAA National Championships in Sunday's NCAA Regional Finals. DU placed third overall with a 197.450 and just .150 from advancing in the meet, finishing behind No. 3 in California's rankings (198.275) and No. 19 in Stanford's rankings (197.575), but ahead of No. 22 in Arizona State's rankings (196,750). KEY STATISTICS DU's 197.450 tied the third-highest postseason score and matched the second-highest NCAA Regionals score in program history. The team's 49.400 on beam became the third-highest NCAA Regionals score in DU history. On floor, the team's 49.450 tied for the fourth-highest NCAA Regionals score in program history. DU's 49.375 on vault became the third-highest postseason score in program history and a Denver record in NCAA regional competition.

Senior Jessica Hutchinson finished with a 39.600 in the all-around, matching the fifth-highest score by a DU gymnast at an NCAA Regional competition.

finished with a 39.600 in the all-around, matching the fifth-highest score by a DU gymnast at an NCAA Regional competition. For the fourth time in its 50-year history and for the first time since 2020, Denver had no falls all season, including battling back falls early in the lineup at three of the four events on Sunday. STARS SUMMARY DU started the meet by overcoming a fall in the second routine and tallying five scores at or above 9.850. The team bookended the lineup with 9.875s from seniors Rosie Casali And Rylie Mundell . Hutchinson and freshmen Madison Ulrich had team-leading 9.900s and the freshman got into the routine immediately after the fall. Junior Mia Hebinck added a 9.850 in fourth to round out the counting scores. BEAM RECAP Denver was able to drop another fall during its beam rotation with five scores of at least 9.800, highlighted by a third consecutive 9.950 from senior Fasten your seat belts during a post-season road meeting. Junior Momoko Iwai started the lineup with a 9.850, which senior Abby Thompson followed by a 9,800. For the second time in as many rotations, Ulrich delivered a hit routine immediately after a fall, earning a score of 9.825. Hutchinson anchored with a 9,800 to avoid the fall. IN-DEPTH SUMMARY On floor, DU responded to a drop in opening position to post five straight scores of 9.850+, starting with back-to-back 9.875s from Iwai and Casali. Mabanta followed with a 9.850, helping Denver's last two student-athletes with scores near 9.900. Ulrich posted her ninth 9.9+ of the season, while Hutchinson posted a fourth consecutive 9.950+ on floor to end the year. SUMMARY OF THE VAULT Denver carried its fighting spirit into the final event with six hits for one of the strongest postseason jump rotations in program history, anchored by a pinning Yurchenko 1.5 from Hutchinson for a 9.950. Sophomore Mila Brusch started with a dynamic Yurchenko full and a 9.850, a score that Ulrich would later match. Hargraves also hit her powerful Yurchenko full for the first of two 9.825s in the lineup, the next from Casali with an improved jump during the NCAA Regional Second Round. Mundell nearly pinned her Yurchenko 1.5 for a season-high 9.900. CARDS: Season ticket payments for the 2025 University of Denver gymnastics season are now available and may be purchased onlineby calling 303-871-4625 or visiting the Ritchie Center Box Office. Like itPioneers from DenverAndDenver Gymnasticson Facebook.

To follow@DU_PioneersAnd@DU_Gymnasticson Twitter.

To follow@DenverPioneersAnd@Denver_Gymnasticson Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://denverpioneers.com/news/2024/4/7/no-6-du-gymnastics-places-third-at-ncaa-regional-final.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos