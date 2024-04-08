Sports
Cricket and life: five financial lessons to learn from IPL
- The batting team must score maximum runs in the powerplay to stay ahead. Likewise, early career investments can help a lot!
- Like a well-rounded team of batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders, your portfolio should be diversified across asset classes
- Just like a good coach, you need a good financial advisor to increase your chances of success
It's the time of the year when a Mumbaikar can argue with a Bangalorean over a match of cricket. The
Cricket is not just a sport in India, it is an emotion. And because it is a compelling game, especially the short T20 format of IPL, it can teach us something valuable
It pays to start early
In a T20, the fielding team is allowed to have only two players outside the 30-yard circle in the first six overs, also known as the power play. This allows the batting team to hit the ball over the inner field circle and score more runs. So by taking risks and putting up a good score on the power play, you can stay ahead throughout the game.
Likewise, when it comes to your investments, it helps to start early because you can reap the benefits of compounding. Moreover, the number of financial obligations tends to be smaller at this stage, and this could be the best time to inculcate the habit of saving and investing.
However, while risk taking is important, it must be well planned. Taking unnecessary risks can lead to the batsman getting out or your investments taking a hit too early.
Never rely on past performance
If a batsman scores many runs in one year, or a bowler takes many wickets, it does not mean that the same performance will be repeated next year.
The same applies to your investments, especially those in shares. Let's take the case of small cap mutual funds. According to Value Research, small caps as a category have returned 6.44% so far in 2024, compared to a one-year return of 57.73%.
The lesson to be learned here is that just as a good player can have a bad IPL season, certain asset classes can also have bad phases and it is important to keep that in mind when making investment decisions.
Diversify your portfolio
One or two very good batters or bowlers cannot make a team successful (as RCB and DC fans well know). A team needs the right balance of batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders for long-term success. Every player in the team can perform well in different matches, but the team will win crucial matches if there is a good balance.
Likewise, depending on your circumstances, your portfolio should have the right mix of all asset classes, such as equities, debt, gold, real estate and so on. If your portfolio is heavily concentrated in one asset class, it may suffer at certain times. So make sure your portfolio is diversified and balanced.
You need a good financial advisor
Not only the players are in the news in the IPL, the coaches also play a very important role. A team can be good, but the strategies it uses and the way it recovers after a setback have a lot to do with the coach. Rickey Ponting, Tom Moody, Andy Flower and Mahela Jayawardene are some of the most successful coaches in IPL history. And their contribution to the teams' success cannot be overstated.
Also when it comes to your finances, it is important to seek advice from a good financial coach or financial advisor. They can help you create a financial plan depending on your risk appetite and goals. A good financial advisor will also help you manage your investments and make wise decisions even when the markets are not doing well.
Check your investments regularly
The IPL games are played over 20 overs, but the tournament lasts for around 2 months. This is quite a long period and player performance can fluctuate during this period. Furthermore, team strategies such as batting order or impact changers need to be constantly refined. Even within an IPL match, two strategic timeouts have been allocated to rethink match strategy for both batting and bowling teams.
Likewise, it is important for us to regularly assess the performance of our investments and make changes accordingly. Assess your investments for both the short and long term, seek expert guidance and make periodic changes if necessary to increase the chance of long-term success.
