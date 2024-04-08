NM State wraps up play at the Aggie Invitational





BRYAN, Texas NM State fielded a loaded field Saturday and Sunday at the Aggie Invitational, hosted by Texas A&M at Traditions Golf Club. After three rounds, the Aggies finished in 12e place, with a combined score of 931 (+67) over the 54-hole event. No. 44 Baylor ultimately took home the team title after (+14)878 for the weekend while hosting and 22NL-ranked Texas A&M finished second (884, +20). Jamie Montojo of Texas A&M and Niilo Maki-Petaja of LA Tech shared the individual title after shooting one over par in three rounds. NM State's individual leader was a senior Alvaro Morales who posted scores of 80, 76 and 77 to end the weekend 17 over par and tied for 48e place in the field of 76 men. Meanwhile, a trio of Aggies finished just one shot behind Morales and ended up in a three-way tie for 50e place. This group included Javier Delgadillo (80-79-75), Anthony Lara (80-75-79) and River Smalley (81-80-73). Finally, Alexander Bauduin finished in a shared 64e after submitting an 80-77-71-238 (+22). River Smalley posted the low round of the weekend among NM State competitors, as Smalley and Delgadillo each recorded a total of eight birdies to lead the way for the Crimson and White. Additionally, Alexander Bauduin was one of only six players to score an eagle on the par-five fifth hole during the second round of the tournament. Pos. Team R1 R2 R3 Total (to par) 1 Baylor 290 292 296 878 (+14) 2 Texas A&M 300 294 290 884 (+20) 3 Sam Houston 304 295 297 896 (+32) 4 LSU 302 303 294 899 (+35) T5 Louisville 305 295 300 900 (+36) T5 UTSA 292 309 299 900 (+36) 7 Louisiana 302 307 297 906 (+42) T8 Memphis 300 304 306 910 (+46) T8 LA technology 306 292 312 910 (+46) 10 FGCU 303 304 304 911 (+47) 11 Lamar 309 313 299 921 (+57) 12 NM State 320 307 304 931 (+67) ##NM State##

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nmstatesports.com/news/2024/4/7/mens-golf-nm-state-concludes-play-at-the-aggie-invitational.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos