Sports
NM State wraps up play at the Aggie Invitational
BRYAN, Texas NM State fielded a loaded field Saturday and Sunday at the Aggie Invitational, hosted by Texas A&M at Traditions Golf Club. After three rounds, the Aggies finished in 12e place, with a combined score of 931 (+67) over the 54-hole event.
No. 44 Baylor ultimately took home the team title after (+14)878 for the weekend while hosting and 22NL-ranked Texas A&M finished second (884, +20). Jamie Montojo of Texas A&M and Niilo Maki-Petaja of LA Tech shared the individual title after shooting one over par in three rounds.
NM State's individual leader was a senior Alvaro Morales who posted scores of 80, 76 and 77 to end the weekend 17 over par and tied for 48e place in the field of 76 men. Meanwhile, a trio of Aggies finished just one shot behind Morales and ended up in a three-way tie for 50e place. This group included Javier Delgadillo (80-79-75), Anthony Lara (80-75-79) and River Smalley (81-80-73). Finally, Alexander Bauduin finished in a shared 64e after submitting an 80-77-71-238 (+22).
River Smalley posted the low round of the weekend among NM State competitors, as Smalley and Delgadillo each recorded a total of eight birdies to lead the way for the Crimson and White. Additionally, Alexander Bauduin was one of only six players to score an eagle on the par-five fifth hole during the second round of the tournament.
|Pos.
|Team
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total (to par)
|1
|Baylor
|290
|292
|296
|878 (+14)
|2
|Texas A&M
|300
|294
|290
|884 (+20)
|3
|Sam Houston
|304
|295
|297
|896 (+32)
|4
|LSU
|302
|303
|294
|899 (+35)
|T5
|Louisville
|305
|295
|300
|900 (+36)
|T5
|UTSA
|292
|309
|299
|900 (+36)
|7
|Louisiana
|302
|307
|297
|906 (+42)
|T8
|Memphis
|300
|304
|306
|910 (+46)
|T8
|LA technology
|306
|292
|312
|910 (+46)
|10
|FGCU
|303
|304
|304
|911 (+47)
|11
|Lamar
|309
|313
|299
|921 (+57)
|12
|NM State
|320
|307
|304
|931 (+67)
##NM State##
|
Sources
2/ https://nmstatesports.com/news/2024/4/7/mens-golf-nm-state-concludes-play-at-the-aggie-invitational.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Topgolf could be part of Centerville Cornerstone development plan along I-675
- NM State wraps up play at the Aggie Invitational
- France wants to slow down wasteful industry DW 04/08/2024
- Revolutionizing carbon capture: Hi-Gee Tech Story
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- Meghan Markle's possibility of returning to Britain ruled out: 'No more of her'
- Actor Pushpa Allu Arjun greets a sea of fans outside his house on his birthday. Watch
- Charlotte Lutz – Wikipedia
- Amazon shows how iterative innovation evolves by making Just Walk Out checkout free in Fresh stores — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Rahul Bose on star culture in Bollywood
- 2024 NCAA Championship Game Predictions: UConn vs. Purdue Expert Picks, Odds, March Madness Bracket
- Yellen says US plans to emphasize need for China to change policies