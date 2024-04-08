CU Buffs lay the foundation for defense – BuffZone

One of the Colorado football team's priorities this season is establishing an identity on defense and sharpening that side of the ball.

To do that, head coach Deion Sanders brought in Robert Livingston as defensive coordinator. After 12 years with the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals, Livingston is a first-time coordinator and has said it will be a collective effort on defense, not just his defense.

Still in the first half of spring training, the Buffs are pleased with the progress on that side of the ball.

He's a great guy, linebacker LaVonta Bentley said of Livingston. He took the time with us and made sure we knew the ins and outs of the defense and the calls. He's not going to jump ahead on a call if we don't have this call to go perform there during practice.

Most DCs throw things away so you can learn faster. As a coach he just tries to make sure you understand the little details and every play before he moves on.

Livingston also delegates, as he said he would, to everyone on staff.

He's leaning on all of us, linebackers coach Andre Hart said. Everyone has their own ditch to dig, so we all had to shovel dirt. What I am saying is that once the setup (of certain plays or situations) has been presented to the coaches, our job is to deliver it individually to our players. So we have more of a role when it comes to coaching the actual position and details of that installation on a daily basis. So it's been put on us. So getting graded (as coaches) is what's going on, on how our players play based on how they teach.

Hart said the collaboration between Livingston and the rest of the staff was very good. He added that it's similar to when Sanders and Hart were at Jackson State and Dennis Thurman had a longtime NFL coach as defensive coordinator.

The way things were put into practice in terms of stacking and installation is the same process Livingston just came up with, Hart said. So there's some comfort and there's some confidence that you build from that because it's something you've seen before. It's something we've done before. And I think the players move faster, just like installing things.

First scrimmage

On Saturday, the Buffs held their sixth of fifteen spring training games, and it was their first scrimmage of the spring.

The practice match was closed, but footage from Well Off Media showed several highlights.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders connected with Travis Hunter and Dylan Edwards for wide-open touchdown passes. Freshman running back Micah Welch also turned heads again and had a nice touchdown run, breaking a tackle by Shilo Sanders at the 5-yard line and backing into the end zone.

On defense, lineman JJ Hawkins tipped a pass from Shedeur Sanders, which resulted in an interception. Another lineman, Amari McNeill, forced a fumble by running back Alton McCaskill in the backfield.

As the offensive line moved closer together, Hank Zilinskas and Yakiri Walker both rotated at center. The first-team offense featured Justin Mayers (left) and Tyler Brown (right) lining up at guard, while Jordan Seaton (left) and Kahlil Benson (right) lining up at tackle.

Remarkable

Receiver Omarion Miller was in a non-contact jumper for the scrimmage, but also had a nice catch. Defensive lineman Chidozie Nwankwo was not in the pads for the scrimmage. The Buffs were off Sunday and will be off Monday before returning to practice on Tuesday.