



ST. GEORGE, Utah The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's tennis team earned its first Western Athletic Conference (WAC) win on Sunday with a comeback 5-2 victory over the Utah Tech Trailblazers at the Trailblazer Tennis Courts. Utah Tech took the doubles point with victories on the third and first courts. At number 2, playing together for the first time this spring, sophomores Yaiza Vazquez And Valentina Urraco fought nicely to defeat their opponents and achieve a 7-6 (7:4) victory. Utah Tech extended its lead to 2-0 with a victory on the sixth singles court. But the Vaqueros (9-11, 1-5 WAC) won the first set on four of the other five courts and put themselves in good position for the comeback. Urraco's momentum carried over from the doubles courts and she earned her first WAC win of the season, quickly securing a 6-3, 6-2 victory on the fifth court to cut UTRGV's deficit to 2-1. The Vaqueros jumped out to a 3-2 lead with victories on the first and fourth courts. Junior Marjorie Souza achieved a resounding 6-3, 6-4 victory on the top court and in the juniors Crystal Dule earned a tough 6-4, 7-5 victory on the fourth court. Vazquez took the team victory with a gritty 7-5, 6-3 victory over No. 3. She closed the first set strongly and took the final two games as the frame tied at 5-5. Once again in the second, Vazquez and her opponent were tied at 3-3, after which the sophomore found another gear to play three games in a row and secure her and UTRGV's victory. Graduated student Isabelle Bahr fought through a tight number 2 match. She played tight in the first but dropped it, 7-6 (7:4), then came back strong to take the second, 6-1, and force a full third. She went back and forth withAna Gutierrez Samperein the third they traded points until going to a tiebreaker with the score tied at 6-6. Bahr opened a 4:1 lead in the decider and closed things out nicely, securing her win 7-6 (7:4). UTRGV closes the regular season on Sunday at 10 a.m. at Stephen F. Austin. Full results

Doubles (3, 1, 2) 1. Rachel Mellor/Mariana Zurita Berdecio (UTU) def. Isabelle Bahr / Marjorie Souza (UTRGV) 6-2

2. Valentina Urraco / Yaiza Vazquez (UTRGV) final Ya-Chi Hsu/Ana Gutierrez Sampere (UTU) 7-6 (7:4)

3. Olivia Bustos/Adithi Venkatakrishnan (UTU) def. Crystal Dule / Giuliana Castelain (UTRGV) 6-1 Singles (6, 5, 1, 4, 3, 2) 1. Marjorie Souza (UTRGV) final Adithi Venkatakrishnan (UTU) 6-3, 6-4

2. Isabelle Bahr (UTRGV) final Ana Gutierrez Sampere (UTU) 6-7 (4:7), 6-1, 7-6 (7:4)

3. Yaiza Vazquez (UTRGV) final Mariana Zurita Berdecio (UTU) 7-5, 6-3

4. Crystal Dule (UTRGV) final Rachel Mellor (UTU) 6-4, 7-5

5. Valentina Urraco (UTRGV) final Ya-Chi Hsu (UTU) 6-3, 6-2

6. Olivia Bustos (UTU) def. Giuliana Castelain (UTRGV) 6-0, 6-1

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goutrgv.com/news/2024/4/7/womens-tennis-earns-comeback-win-at-utah-tech.aspx

