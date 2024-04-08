Sports
Storm wins 6-3 against Stampede on Youth Hockey Night
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) – The Tri-City Storm defeated the Sioux Falls Stampede by a final score of 6-3 Saturday night at the Viaero Center in the organization's annual Youth Hockey Night game. The Storm will host the Omaha Lancers for the final home game of the regular season and Fan Appreciation Night on Friday, April 12. Tickets for the matchup are available online at www.StormHockey.com, or by calling the Viaero Center Box Office at 308-338-8144. A Nebraska Lottery Rivalry Pack ticket package will be available for the game. The ticket package includes four tickets to the Storms final home game of the regular season, four hot dogs, four soft drinks and ten Nebraska Lottery Scratch-Off Tickets for $44. Puck drop for the Storms battle against the Lancers for Fan Appreciation Night is scheduled for 19 :05 CT.
Grant Dillard scored a shorthanded goal with less than nine minutes to play in Saturday's opening period, giving the Sioux Falls Stampede a one-goal lead in the contest. The goal was Dillard's third of the season and the Stampede's third shorthanded goal this year. Cooper Simpson scored his sixth goal of the year at 14:06 of the first period to tie the game at 1-1. Trevor Connelly and Owen Beckner each recorded an assist on the scoring play. Tri-City defeated Sioux Falls by a 19-6 margin during the first period, and the second period started with a 1-1 tie. Storms' 19 shots on net during Saturday's opening period set a new season high for the team's most shots on target during the first period this season. Tri-City's highest number of shots on goal in the first period last season was 18, recorded on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in a 5-4 loss to the Lincon Stars at the Viaero Center.
Tri-City scored the only two goals of Saturday's middle period to take a 3-1 lead in the match. The first goal was scored by Trevor Connelly at 5:59 of the 2nd period. The goal was his team-leading 30th of the season and was assisted by Owen Beckner. Connelly became just the tenth player in franchise history to score 30 goals in a single season for the Storm with his mid-period scoring play during Saturday night's match. Cam Briere scored his twenty-second goal of the season with less than five minutes to play in the second period, extending Tri-City's lead to two goals. Jake Rozzi and Nolan Roed each collected an assist on the scoring play. The Storm held a 3-1 lead in the third period despite being outscored by a 13-10 margin during the second period.
Owen Beckner scored his fourteenth goal of the season at 4:28 of Saturday's final period, giving Tri-City a three-goal lead in the game. Cooper Simpson recorded an assist on the scoring play. Simpson scored his second goal of the game and seventh goal of the season at 7:53 of the third period, putting the Storm ahead 5–1. Simpson's scoring play was assisted by Owen Beckner and Trevor Connelly. Noah Eyre scored his third goal of the year for the Stampede at 10:35 of the third period to make the score 5-2. John McNelis scored his seventeenth goal of the season at 12:16 of the period, bringing Sioux Falls within two goals of the Storms lead. The final goal of the match on Saturday was scored into an empty net by Trevor Connelly. The goal was his second of the evening and team leading, thirty-first of the season. Charlie Kinsman and Seth Constance each collected an assist in scoring. Tri-City defeated Sioux Falls by a margin of 37-29, winning the match by a final score of 6-3. The Storm improved to 28-21-4-7 on the season and finished the regular season with a head-to-head record of 4-1-1-1 in games against the Stampede.
Cameron Korpi recorded his twenty-sixth win of the season in goal for the Storm in a 26 save-on-29-shot performance. Christian Manz put the game in net for the Stampede after making 31 saves on 36 shots. During the third period of Saturday's game, Korpi Carsen passed Chubak for the most minutes played by a Storm goaltender in a single season. Chubak played 2,777 minutes during the 2009–10 season and held the organization's record until Saturday night. Korpi has now played 2,783 minutes this season and is the new Storms single-season record holder.
The Storm will take the ice again on Friday, April 12, in a home game against the Omaha Lancers. Puck drop for the matchup is scheduled for 7:05 PM CT. Skate to www.StormHockey.com for individual game tickets and more information about the Tri-City Storm organization. The Tri-City Storm is presented by Viaero Wireless.
