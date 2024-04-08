Texans drop conference battle of undefeated teams at GCU





Next game: Abilene Christian 04-13-2024 | 1 O'CLOCK IN THE AFTERNOON WAC International April 13 (Sat) / 1 p.m Abilene Christian History PHOENIX In Sunday's game, the 5-0 Texans played at the 5-0 Lopes in Phoenix for a chance to become the No. 1 seed in the WAC Tournament. Grand Canyon defeated Tarleton State at the GCU Tennis Facility, winning 7-0 to capture at least a share of the WAC regular season title. The Texans (14-3, 5-1 WAC) had their five-game winning streak snapped, and their nine-game conference winning streak stretched back to last season. Tarleton dropped only their third game overall this season, one in February, one in March and now one in April. Tarleton is now 6-2 on the road. The Lopes (18-2, 6-0 WAC) extended their winning streak to nine games, with their only losses coming to Power Five conference programs Arizona and Baylor. This season they improved to 12-1 at home. Tarleton State still has a chance to share the WAC regular season championship. There is only one game left for the Texans and Lopes. If Tarleton beats Abilene Christian on Saturday and GCU loses to UT Arlington, the Texans and Lopes will share the WAC regular-season title. Regardless of GCU's outcome, if Tarleton beats ACU on Saturday, the Texans will be the No. 2 seed in the WAC tournament. Sunday's match started with a competitive doubles point that went in Grand Canyon's favor. It was only the third time in 17 games that Tarleton did not start with a 1-0 lead. GCU earned its first doubles victory with a 6-2 win over Natasha Puehse and Santa Strombacha on Court 1 at Maretha Burger And Martha Makantasi . Thanks to Tarleton, he got back on level terms with a 6-3 win on Court 2 Elsa drink And Ximena Morales defeating Valentina Del Marco and Valeriia Krokhotina. GCU took the doubles point on Court 3, as Iva Sepa and Elizaveta Morozova won 6-4 against Noelia Lorca And Emma Persson . After doubles, all six singles matches went to the Grand Canyon, four in straight sets. Puehse started with a top court victory over Persson 6-4 6-0. Strombacha then defeated Boisson 6-2 6-0 on Court 2. Krokhotina secured victory for the Lopes on Court 5, beating Morales 6-2 6-0. Tarleton's Lorca dropped only her second singles match of the season as Morozova won 6-0 6-3 on Court 4. The other two matches consisted of three sets. Sepa defeated Makantasi 6-2 3-6 1-0 on Court 3, before Dania Deaifi won on Court 6 Adeliya Mukhutdinova 2-6 6-4 1-0. The Texans close the regular season against rival Abilene Christian on Saturday at 1 p.m. It will be Senior Day for Tarleton State as they will honor and celebrate their two seniors who have done wonders for the program, Boisson and Makantasi.

