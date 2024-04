Sophie Molineux hands over contract for Australia after successful return | Australian women's cricket team

Sophie Molineux's successful return to international cricket has been recognized by Cricket Australia with a central contract for the blockbuster 2024-2025 season, which includes a T20 World Cup, an ODI series against India and the Women's Ashes. Molineux was recalled to the national team for February's one-off test match against South Africa after an injury-plagued period that saw her lose her contract in 2022. Following a title-winning spell for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the WPL, the 26-year-old was selected for the recent tour of Bangladesh, where she played a key role in the team's T20 and ODI series sweeps in both formats. On her return to the ODI fold in Mirpur, she took 3-10 in extremely economical bowling, while her performances in the 20-over format saw her named player of the series. We are very pleased to be able to offer Soph a contract following her successful return this summer, said CA's head of performance and national selector Shawn Flegler. She has shown great resilience to get back to full fitness and will play an important role next summer. We believe the list contains a lot of depth and a variety of skills that will play a role in the various series planned for 2024-2025, including the T20 World Cup and the multi-format Ashes series. There were no surprises on the list announced Monday and former skipper Meg Lanning is the only player from last year who is not on this year's list of 17 players following her retirement. According to the MOU between CA and the players' union, between 15 and 18 players can be signed. Players who were not signed as part of the original squad of 17 can earn upgrades throughout the year by collecting 12 upgrade points. Players get five points for a Test match, two for a one-day international and two for a T20 international. skip the newsletter promotion Subscribe to our cricket newsletter for our writers' views on the biggest stories and a round-up of the week's action Privacy declaration: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. See our privacy policy for more information. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of Service to apply. after newsletter promotion Cricket Australia 2024-25 contracted players Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jessica Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2024/apr/08/sophie-molineux-australia-womens-cricket-team-contract-return-t20-world-cup-ashes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos