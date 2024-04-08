6-foot-4 basketball star receives football offer from Nebraska





It's not every day that a basketball player gets an offer for football. However, that was the case for Manasseh Kasongo Malu when he attended a recent football practice in Nebraska. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound junior is a center on the hardwood and a defensive end on the gridiron for East High School in Sioux City, Iowa. After his visit to Lincoln on March 28, he received his first football offer. It probably won't be his last. The 2025 prospect had positive things to say about the Nebraska program and its offerings. What makes Nebraska unique is the city, the people there, and the fact that they care about education and life after sports. People often forget that it's not just about sports. Many of these players will not make it to the next level, which is why education can be so important. You never know what the next step in life is. Coach Matt Rhule (Head Coach), Coach Terrance Knighton (Defensive Line Coach), Keith Williams (Assistant Director of Player Personnel) and Vincent Johnson (Assistant Athletics Coach) are the ones I interacted with the most because they understood my position and I didn't have to do anything rush, and they were very reasonable with me and I felt like I could have a good relationship with them if I ended up there for football. As mentioned, he is a basketball star, and he talked about how shocked he was when he received an offer for football. Yeah, I'm a big basketball player and I never really believed I was good at football, so I never took it that seriously. But now that I got that offer, I'll definitely take it more seriously and do my best to make sure I'm at the top of my game.” He also confirmed that while basketball is his main sport, he is considering football at Nebraska.

