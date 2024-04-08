Proposals for the Premier Tour mean Saudi influence and a turning point for tennis | Tennis

DDuring her heyday as a professional tennis player, Gabriela Sabatini evolved from child prodigy to icon. But by her 26th birthday, the 1990 US Open champion was burned out. Among her frustrations was a refrain repeated by too many players over the decades: the season was too long. The only free month was December, but because the matches start again in January, you only have ten days off and you have to train, Sabatini said in an interview with the Guardian in 2003.

For decades, the length of the season has put pressure on players and it is one of many complaints that have gone unresolved. Players outside the top 100 are also still struggling to break even, with inflation eating up the modest prize money on the ITFWorld Tennis Tour. The calendar is fragmented and illogical and fails to minimize travel distances between tournaments and the sport's carbon footprint.

Meanwhile, the sport's governing bodies – the four Grand Slam tournaments, the Association of Tennis Professionals, the Women's Tennis Association and the International Tennis Federation – have often been in competition with each other rather than working together to improve the sport. Since the beginning of the Open era more than 50 years ago, one of the few areas of agreement has been that the sport is too fragmented to fulfill its potential.

Enter the Premier Tour, a new format now promoted by the four Grand Slam tournaments. If they succeed, it would overhaul the current system and change the face of the sport.

Although the proposals have not yet been fully developed, the proponents of this tour want to create a streamlined product to replace the current inefficient, drawn-out 48-week affair. The tour would be reduced to 10 major events with draws for 96 players for both men and women in addition to the four majors, an end-of-year final and a team event. Approximately 100 players qualified each year, while the smaller players participated in a separate development tour and were eligible to reach the Premier Tour at the end of the year.

Tennis often looks to other sports for inspiration and the Premier Tour is clearly an attempt to copy Formula 1's Grand Prix format. There are benefits to these ideas, such as a shorter season and the alignment of the men's and women's tours with equal prize money, but it also feels like tennis's version of football's European Super League. It has the hallmarks of a tour focused on top players, and could make a lot of money, but risks erasing many of the sport's current advantages.

One of the main reasons why tennis is so popular is its global reach. Despite this, some sports leaders seem only interested in English countries, parts of Western Europe and piles of money coming from the oil-rich countries of the Middle East and China.

This turned out to be the case SportsIllustrateds interview with Lew Sherr, the CEO of the USTennis Association, who tried to explain the merits of the Premier Tour. You could have six events in a given week, he said. Fans are struggling to know where to look. Why is [Jannik] Sinner plays in Rotterdam and [Carlos] Alcaraz is located somewhere in South America?

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz pose for the cameras ahead of a practice match in Riyadh last year. Photo: EPA

The unmentioned locations in South America that had the opportunity to glimpse the grandeur of Alcaraz: Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro, two major world cities.

The fluidity of the rankings is also part of the tour's magic, with lower-ranked players able to rise quickly at any time of the year. One day a player may compete on the ATP Challenger tour, the next day they overthrow Alcaraz at a major tournament. The 500 and 250 level tournaments would be crushed, and players outside the top 30 would largely become cannon fodder for the elite, with their chances of winning tournaments significantly diminished.

As officials ponder the possibility of the Premier Tour, these ideas are in some ways a response to Saudi Arabia's emerging presence in the sport. The initiative has been orchestrated in particular by Craig Tiley, chief executive of Tennis Australia, whose organization would take a major hit if Saudi Arabia were to host a Masters 1000 event early this year.

After signaling their interest in recent years with a number of exhibitions, including a match between Novak Djokovic and Alcaraz in Riyadh in 2023, and the appointment of Rafael Nadal as ambassador of the Saudi Tennis Federation, the Saudis have finally arrived in tennis.

In February, the ATP and the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, struck a lucrative strategic deal, including PIF in a number of its initiatives, including as the lead sponsor of its rankings. At the Miami Open, his presence was striking, from the logo on the backboard to the incessantly sponsored posts on social media.

Saudi Arabia's growing profile in professional tennis could take the sport in a very different direction than the proposed Premier Tour. PIF is keen to host a key event on the calendar and have a strong presence in the tennis ecosystem. Meetings with ATP CEO Andrea Gaudenzi in Saudi Arabia culminated in PIF jointly offering more than $1 billion (790 million) to the ATP and WTA.

The ATP confirmed to the Telegraaf that it has opened the bidding process for a 10th Masters 1000 event, and it is understood that relevant parties include Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Tennis Australia. While discussions surrounding the Premier Tour are still in their early stages and it is uncertain how far they will go, there is no denying Saudi Arabia's growing presence and influence in tennis.

On Thursday, Saudi Arabia made its biggest move in the sport when the WTA finally confirmed that the WTAFinals will be held in Riyadh under a three-year deal starting in 2024.

For months it was an open secret that the flagship event would take place in Saudi Arabia, prompting the WTA last year to provide players with talking points on the subject. While the majority of players repeated these talking points or declined to comment, a dissenting opinion at Wimbledon came from Daria Kasatkina, the highest-ranked gay singles player.

It's easier for the men because they feel pretty good there, said Kasatkina, who travels with and vlogs together with her friend, the figure skater NataliaZabiiako. We don't feel the same. Money talk in our world right now. For me, I don't think it's all about the money.

As another European clay court season begins, tennis is at a tipping point with multiple possibilities on the horizon, and with it a lot of uncertainty and doubt.