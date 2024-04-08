Sports
Women's sporting gains can be traced back to the 1998 Olympic Games between the US and Canada
Women's sports continue to grow in popularity, not only thanks to record television ratings during the NCAA women's basketball tournament, but also thanks to the Professional Women's Hockey League. The six-team league began play in January, with a stop at Little Caesars Arena last month. With that in mind, we look at one of the most important moments in women's hockey history, chronicled in the book: “A Miracle of Their Own,” written by former Free Press sportswriter Keith Gave. The book is about the 1998 U.S. women's hockey team's victory over Canada at the Nagano Olympics, sparking one of the greatest rivalries in all of sports.
For years after Team USA upset Canada in the first Olympic women's ice hockey tournament in Nagano, some members on the wrong side of that outcome tended to downplay their silver medals. Instead, they were inclined to say: We lost the gold. Because their mentality going into the Games was that it was unimaginable to win anything with gold.
Then it happened and the consequences on the other side of their border were stunning.
Suddenly, young American girls were trading in their figure skates for hockey skates in record numbers. The number of girls participating in youth competitions skyrocketed. In 1990, when some members of that 1998 team were young girls who began their hockey careers playing with and against boys because that was their only opportunity to play, there were fewer than 7,000 registered female ice hockey players in the United States, according to the United States States. Hockey. By the time the U.S. women won their second Olympic gold in 2018, there were nearly 80,000 women registered to play hockey in the United States, including the 23 women who won gold in Pyeonchang.
Until she was seven years old, Kendall Coyne didn't know another girl who played hockey. But in the summer of 1998, while attending Cammi Granatos' hockey camp in suburban Chicago, she met a hundred other girls who shared her passion for the sport. Coyne, now Kendall Coyne-Schofield, recalled as an interviewer how excited she was to go back to school that fall and tell all her doubting friends that girls really play hockey. That moment at camp pushed me to do something that would change my life forever: play in college, represent Team USA and play in the Olympics.
Farther west, in North Dakota, the Lamoureux twins, Jocelyne and Monique, were similarly inspired. They were eight years old when the American women won in Nagano. It fueled their dream, which became reality in essays they wrote for school about one day competing in the Olympic Games.
Without that gold medal, without that team, women's hockey could never be where it is today, said Jocelyne (now Lamoureux-Davidson).
Twenty years later, Monique (now Lamoureux-Morando) scored a goal that would force overtime in the gold medal game with Canada. And Jocelyne scored the decisive goal in a shootout that gave the Americans their second Olympic gold medal.
That 1998 team ended up on the cover of a Wheaties box Breakfast of Champions, huh? and several team members have been featured on many of the national TV talk shows. …Most of them attended school assemblies, their glittering gold medals inspiring girls and boys alike.
American colleges and universities noticed it everywhere except Michigan. In 1998, there were only 14 NCAA Division I teams, and the University of Minnesota was the only one west of New York State. Most of them were in New England. But the women's game was still two years away from becoming an NCAA championship sport.
In the 2019-2020 season, 41 teams qualified for the NCAA Championships, 36 of which were located west of New York. One of those was the University of Minnesota-Duluth, where Canadian Olympic coach Shannon Miller exiled himself after the Nagano Games. She started a program from scratch, and she wasn't the only Canadian to benefit from the growth of the sport in the United States.
America's college and university athletics programs are celebrated for developing elite athletes who often may or may not graduate into the professional ranks of their sport. It's the same in women's hockey. In 1998, only four women on the Team Canada roster had experience with an American college hockey program. In 2018, 21 of the 23 players in Canada had competed for an American college or university. In 2022, only one of the 23 women on Canada's Olympic Gold Medal roster did not spend any formative time in the United States.
. . .
To describe the rivalry between the hockey-playing women of the United States and Canada as the greatest rivalry in team sports may sound like an exaggeration. It's not. While the rivalry may be heating up, anyone who suggests it is fueled by hatred would be guilty of hyperbole.
Certainly, there have been moments of contention between individual fighters that have led to headlines being blown out of proportion, as happened during the fourteen-match build-up to the gold medal match in Nagano. Familiarity breeds a certain contempt that endangers good sportsmanship. But that's sports. As US coach Ben Smith was fond of saying, on good days the competition was fierce. On bad days it can be downright ugly.
But for the better part of more than thirty years, players on both sides have generally preferred to say that while they hate the competition, they admire and respect the other team's individual players and sometimes even love, because they raise the level of play. both sides. Twist their arms a bit, and they are virtually unanimous in their suggestion that they wish every game they played was against their archrival.
For the Canadian women, losing the gold medal match in Nagano was beyond devastating. I just remember feeling like we were letting people down, like we were letting our country down. Jayna Hefford told The Athletic's Eric Duhatschek in an interview prior to her 2018 induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame. I remember everyone in the locker room was so unhappy afterwards and one of our coaches tried to get a picture of the girls with their medals on. She said, “I know you don't want this right now, but trust me, one day you will look back and want this picture.”
Hefford recalls a conversation about trying (pardon the unintended pun) to see a silver lining in the loss, to appreciate the value of the Americans winning that first Olympic gold.
People said this was probably the best thing that could have happened for women's hockey, Hefford told The Athletic, because it helped grow the sport in the US.
Well, as a player on the losing team, that's the last thing you worry about. But looking back, it was probably true. It helped grow the game, and it certainly did a lot for women's hockey in the US
- Use the right word –
