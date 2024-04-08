HBK-PPC Ramazan Sports Gala 2024 has ended





PESHAWAR – HBK Hypermarket-Peshawar Press Club Ramazan Sports Gala concluded with many fond memories where 200 working journalists from print and electronic media actively participated in six different games. Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali was the chief guest on the occasion. More than 200 athletes took part in six different events in the Ramazan Gala-2024. The event lasted for two weeks at the premises of the Peshawar Press Club. The winners and runners of the events were rewarded with cash prizes and trophies, while cash prizes and kits were provided to encourage all players who took part in the event. Like last year, Secretary of the Club Irfan Musazai and Ali Shaikh lifted the trophy of Badminton event, Nader Khawaja in Table Tennis, Shahzad Ahmed in Carrom Board, Irshad Maidani in Ludo and Kamran Ali in Snooker. Similarly, in the Badminton senior category, Shahabuddin and Faridullah achieved success, the team of reporters were declared winners in the tug-of-war event. Owners Mohib Afridi of HBK, Naeem Afridi, Jalil Jan of JUI, President Peshawar Press Club Arshad Aziz Malik, Former President M Riaz, Senior Journalists Faridullah, Gohar Ali, Shahabuddin, Kashifuddin, Mahmood Jan Babar, Zulfiqar Chitrali, Former President Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ijaz Ahmad Khan Daudzai, Secretary General Shahid Khan Afridi, Secretary General of Khyber Union of Journalists Imran Yousafzai and Chairman Sports Commission Abid Khan were present along with a large number of members of Peshawar Press Club. During the ceremony, Peshawar Mayor Zabir Ali congratulated the successful organization of the Sports Gala-2024. He said the journalist community's extraordinary interest in sporting events is commendable as it has become very difficult to find time for sports in these modern times. He said that due to lack of sports and physical activities, mental and physical diseases are increasing. The competitions help in mental and physical development and sports activities are very necessary and useful for the journalist community who perform their duties all day long in a difficult environment, he added. He also announced the provision of sports facilities and an annual budget of five million rupees for the renovation of the press club after Eid. The badminton final was played between Irfan Musazai, Ali Sheikh and Zafar Iqbal and Shehzada Fahad in which the team of Irfan and Ali Sheikh claimed the title. In the carrom board, Shahzad Ahmed won by defeating Shehzada Fahad, in the tug of war final, the team of reporters led by Hasan Ali defeated the team of cameramen, while in Ludo, Irshad Maidani defeated Nadir Khawaja. In the snooker final, Kamran Ali was declared the winner after beating Faizan Qazalbash. At the end of the ceremony, President Peshawar Press Club Arshad Aziz Malik and Secretary General Irfan Musazai thanked the guests and participants and presented them with sports gala packages and Shield.

