Preview: Silverado Showdown – TCU Athletics





FORT WORTH The Horned Frogs have a golden opportunity to boost their prospects to a 20econsecutive NCAA Regional berth with a visit to Napa, California to compete in the Silverado Showdown Monday through Wednesday. The 54-hole affair is co-hosted by Colorado and Oregon at Silverado Resort and Spa. TCU is competing against the most robust regular-season tournament field it will face all year. Half of the 16-team field consists of the top 25 teams in the leaderboard rankings, including No. 4 UCLA, No. 8 Texas and No. 9 USC. TCU is at 67eahead of their visit to Napa Valley, giving them a chance to make a leap into the top-50 and solidify their NCAA candidacy at at-large berths. The Horned Frogs arrived at their fifth unique lineup and fourth in 2024, with Lois Lau Sofia Barroso In, Kirstin Angosta , Meagan Winans And Sofia Dimitrova ready to tee off. The Silverado Showdown marks TCU's regular season finale. TCU makes the quick turnaround for the Big 12 Championship, hosted by Texas at The Club at Houston Oaks April 18-20, on homecoming. The Course Silverado Resort and Spa Par 72 / 6,146 meters The two championship golf courses are located in the heart of the Wine Country and are only available to members or resort guests. Our two Robert Trent Jones Jr. PGA Courses Silverado Resort, the only Napa Valley resort with 36 holes of championship golf – surrounded by golden hills with oak-lined fairways, both courses feature dozens of water crossings, elevation changes and routes through historic oak trees. Silverado's challenge, visual thrill and special atmosphere set the standard by which all others are measured. The beautiful golf courses and exceptional level of customer service bring the renowned Troon Golf Experience to this world-famous destination. The field #4UCLA

#8Texas

#9 USC

#11 Northwestern

#14 Arizona

#16 Oregon

#17 Peperdine

#25 California

#27 San Jose State

#31 Washington

#44 Denver

#45 State of Oregon

#46 Iowa State

#67TCU

#68Colorado

#80 San Francisco The grid Players tee off at hole one and hole 10 every day between 10:30 AM and 12:50 PM CT. TCU will tee off alongside Denver, San Francisco and San Jose State in 14-minute intervals on Monday from 11:54 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. Live scores are provided by GolfStat.com. Team notes The Horned Frogs have finished below average in five of their seven finals appearances, including three of the five spring tournaments. TCU shot a two-under 286 on the final day of the Puerto Rico Classic on February 6. The Horned Frogs shot a three-under 285 over the final 18 holes of The Chevron Collegiate on Feb. 27.

TCU has been tied or undersized in seven of the last 15 rounds, dating back to the Jim West Invitational.

TCU has the youngest roster in the Big 12 with just one senior and six underclassmen players.

TCU broke its program record for low round versus par on the final day of the Jim West Invitational on Oct. 23 with a 17-under 271 at Kissing Tree Golf Club.

The Horned Frogs finished ahead of then-No. 31 Houston and No. 38 Tulsa on the show.

TCU finished fifth at The Show with plus-9 (585) through 36 holes. The Horned Frogs scored an even par 288 in the second round.

TCU rose from 13th to seventh during the final two rounds of the Puerto Rico Classic.

The Horned Frogs have finished in the top 10 five times in the 2023-2024 season. TCU finished in eighth place in the season opener at the Sam Golden Invitational before finishing in seventh place at the Jim West Invitational.

The Horned Frogs are coming off a third-place finish at the 2023 Big 12 Championship, their highest finish at the event since 2016.

TCU has earned 19 consecutive NCAA Tournament berths led by Angie Ravaioli-Larkin who is in her 30th season as head coach.

who is in her 30th season as head coach. TCU has won 22 tournament titles in the Ravaioli-Larkin era. Individual notes Lau came second on The Show, scoring a four-under 212. Lau is TCU's all-time leader in career birdies with 370. She carded 12 on The Show, becoming TCU's school record holder.

Lau has competed in 41 team leadership tournaments during her time at TCU.

Lau earned an individual ranking of No. 55 on March 13, ahead of MountainView Collegiate. She's 64 e compete in the Silverado Showdown.

compete in the Silverado Showdown. Lau has seven top-10 finishes during her four-season run in Fort Worth.

Lau finished below par in all but one event in 2023-2024. Her combined total score in 2023-2024 is minus-33.

Lau was at or under par in 20 of 24 rounds this season.

Lau has an all-time record of 436-95-27 against Division I players.

Lau, Angosta and Barroso Sa all have an even or below average scoring average. Lau leads the way with 70.5, while Angosta and Barroso Sa have an average of 72.0 and 72.1 respectively.

Barroso Sa won the Barbara Nicklaus Cup individual title as a freshman in 2022-2023. She became the first Horned Frog freshman to win a tournament in five seasons.

Barroso Sa ranked second on the team last season in par-4 scoring (4.08), par-5 scoring (4.97) and pars per round (11.34).

Barroso Sa has scored 168 birdies over two seasons in Fort Worth.

Barroso Sa will make her 21 st consecutive starts in Napa. She is one of two Frogs, alongside Lau, to have competed in every tournament over the past two seasons.

consecutive starts in Napa. She is one of two Frogs, alongside Lau, to have competed in every tournament over the past two seasons. Barroso Sa advanced to individual play at the 2023 NCAA Individual Championships, finishing tied for 37th behind a 2-over 290 over 72 holes.

Angosta finished in sixth place at The Chevron Collegiate and posted a career-best low-54 hole score at 9-under 207. She was the highest-ranked freshman scorer among all Big 12 players.

Angosta has a team-leading 41 birdies this spring.

Angosta prepped at nearby Coppell HS.

Winans transferred from Oklahoma to TCU in July. She was selected as a 2020 AJGA All-American out of Plano East HS and became the fourth-best prep player in Texas in the class of 2021.

Winans posted a TCU-best low round score of minus-5 (67) in the final round of the Jim West Invitational.

Winans is one of three players to start every tournament for TCU in 2023-2024, joining Lau and Barroso Sa.

Dimitrova has been playing for the Czech national team since 2017.

Dimitrova competed in all four of TCU's fall tournaments.

Dimitrova scored a career-high seven birdies and set a new personal best low-18 (five under, 67) in the final round of the Sam Golden Invitational on September 12, 2023, in her first collegiate event.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gofrogs.com/news/2024/4/7/womens-golf-preview-silverado-showdown.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos