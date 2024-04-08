Connect with us

Inaugural U16 Maher-Love Trophy to showcase the country's cricketing talent

The first U16 Maher/Love Trophy kicks off on Monday 8 April 2024 at Souths District Cricket Club in Brisbane. The tournament will act as a preview of the Queensland Crickets Stage 2 State U16 program, scheduled for April 9 to 11, 2024, and promises to be an exciting showcase of cricketing talent from across Queensland, and an additional opportunity for regional players to develop and demonstrate their skills.

The teams participating in the tournament have been selected based on performance in the past 12 to 18 months of community cricket, as well as performance in the Bulls Masters Youth Cup competition. The tournament, championed by Queensland Country Cricket President Kevin Maher, will see a North Queensland side take on their South Queensland counterparts for the Maher-Love Trophy, named after Queensland cricket legends Jimmy Maher (Cairns) and Martin Love (Mundubbera). , who both started their careers in northern and southern rural towns respectively.

Although no national state team will be selected during the competition, players will be allocated to one of four teams competing in the Stage 2 State U16 Carnival, giving them the chance to further impress the selectors and potentially win a earn a place in the State U17 Training. Team.

Tony Hampson, Queensland Cricket State Talent Manager – Junior Pathways, described the benefits of providing additional opportunities for regional participants to connect with Queensland Crickets talent pathways.

He said: “These players do not have the same opportunity to access some of the programs as most metropolitan participants, so providing them with a platform to expand themselves is very important for their development.

Ideally we will see more of these kids selected into the Queensland U17 training squad and introduced into the Queensland Country pathway. He continued.

This inaugural competition marks a milestone for country cricket in Queensland and provides a platform for talented young players to shine and potentially pave their way to future cricket success. Although this is the first year of the tournament, Queensland Cricket and the Queensland Country Cricket Association hope it will become a permanent fixture, further highlighting the depth of talent in country cricket.

TEAM LISTS

NORTH QUEENSLAND

NAME

ZONE

COLBY RUDD

Central Queensland

WALT LANSON

Central Queensland

BEAU MCCARON

North Queensland

JADEN BAKURSKI

Cricket Far North

JACK WATSON

Central Queensland

JACK BUTCHER (World Cup)

North Queensland

STANLEY SEROVITA

North Queensland

BRANDON HAMILTON – ON THE DEER

North Queensland

CASEY POWER

North Queensland

SAM GASSMAN

Central Queensland

THOMAS KING

Cricket Far North

RORY FRANKLIN

Mackay Whitsunday

SOUTH QUEENSLAND

NAME

ZONE

ARIAN SANJAY

Sun Coast

RYAN WETTHASINGHE

South East Queensland

JOE MURRAY

Sun Coast

RHYS JOHNSTON

Darling Downs and South West Queensland

KAIDAN JARRETT

Sun Coast

WILL DODUNSKI

Sun Coast

ANGEL PURPLE (c)

Sun Coast

CHARLIE KRUGER

DDSWQ

PATRICK ROSE

South East Queensland

RIAN BEATTY

South East Queensland

TANNAAR BAKER

South East Queensland

THOMAS TOWN

Wide bay

Related Topics: