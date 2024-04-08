Inaugural U16 Maher-Love Trophy to showcase the country's cricketing talent





The first U16 Maher/Love Trophy kicks off on Monday 8 April 2024 at Souths District Cricket Club in Brisbane. The tournament will act as a preview of the Queensland Crickets Stage 2 State U16 program, scheduled for April 9 to 11, 2024, and promises to be an exciting showcase of cricketing talent from across Queensland, and an additional opportunity for regional players to develop and demonstrate their skills. The teams participating in the tournament have been selected based on performance in the past 12 to 18 months of community cricket, as well as performance in the Bulls Masters Youth Cup competition. The tournament, championed by Queensland Country Cricket President Kevin Maher, will see a North Queensland side take on their South Queensland counterparts for the Maher-Love Trophy, named after Queensland cricket legends Jimmy Maher (Cairns) and Martin Love (Mundubbera). , who both started their careers in northern and southern rural towns respectively. Although no national state team will be selected during the competition, players will be allocated to one of four teams competing in the Stage 2 State U16 Carnival, giving them the chance to further impress the selectors and potentially win a earn a place in the State U17 Training. Team. Tony Hampson, Queensland Cricket State Talent Manager – Junior Pathways, described the benefits of providing additional opportunities for regional participants to connect with Queensland Crickets talent pathways. He said: “These players do not have the same opportunity to access some of the programs as most metropolitan participants, so providing them with a platform to expand themselves is very important for their development. Ideally we will see more of these kids selected into the Queensland U17 training squad and introduced into the Queensland Country pathway. He continued. This inaugural competition marks a milestone for country cricket in Queensland and provides a platform for talented young players to shine and potentially pave their way to future cricket success. Although this is the first year of the tournament, Queensland Cricket and the Queensland Country Cricket Association hope it will become a permanent fixture, further highlighting the depth of talent in country cricket. TEAM LISTS NORTH QUEENSLAND NAME ZONE COLBY RUDD Central Queensland WALT LANSON Central Queensland BEAU MCCARON North Queensland JADEN BAKURSKI Cricket Far North JACK WATSON Central Queensland JACK BUTCHER (World Cup) North Queensland STANLEY SEROVITA North Queensland BRANDON HAMILTON – ON THE DEER North Queensland CASEY POWER North Queensland SAM GASSMAN Central Queensland THOMAS KING Cricket Far North RORY FRANKLIN Mackay Whitsunday SOUTH QUEENSLAND NAME ZONE ARIAN SANJAY Sun Coast RYAN WETTHASINGHE South East Queensland JOE MURRAY Sun Coast RHYS JOHNSTON Darling Downs and South West Queensland KAIDAN JARRETT Sun Coast WILL DODUNSKI Sun Coast ANGEL PURPLE (c) Sun Coast CHARLIE KRUGER DDSWQ PATRICK ROSE South East Queensland RIAN BEATTY South East Queensland TANNAAR BAKER South East Queensland THOMAS TOWN Wide bay

