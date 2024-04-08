Sports
England's last goalscorer in Dublin honored by football's blacklist
As European champions Lionesses prepare to play in Dubin for the first time in 37 years this week, their last goalscorer in the city, Kerry Davis, has been recognized for her legacy.
More than 30,000 tickets have been sold for the match between Ireland and England at the Aviva Stadium. Remarkably, it is the first meeting between the countries since March 1987, when the teams met at the former Irish national football stadium at Dalymount Park. Kerry Davis, one of the few full-time professionals on the pitch, scored the only goal of the match in a 1–0 win.
In 1982, Davis became the first black woman to play for England while playing for Crewe Alexandra Ladies. Two years later, she scored for England against Denmark in the semi-final of the first ever official European Women's Championships at her home ground at Gresty Road. The goal made her the first black player to score for England at a major tournament, and was 28 years older than the first black man to score at a Championship, Sol Campbell.
Born in Stoke-on-Trent to a Jamaican father and English mother, Davis remains a trailblazer for women of color in the game. In 82 appearances for her country, she scored 44 goals, becoming her country's all-time record scorer at international level, until she was overtaken by Kelly Smith in 2012.
Two years ago, England finally won the Women's European Championship, but their all-white starting line-up raised questions about whether enough was being done to discover female talent among the country's ethnic communities.
Demonstrating the attitude towards women's sport in England in the 1980s, Davis' mother said of her: 'At first I thought I wished she'd actually done something more feminine. I don't like sports myself, so I didn't know. It wasn't until later that I had a great interest in women's football. So I thought she might do something different when she gets older, but she didn't, so I went with it.”
Davis revealed: “I've always played football since I was really little. I used to hang out with my brother, all my friends were boys. They played football, so I played football, and that was that.”
Speaking to the BBC in 1987, Davis lamented the lack of coverage of women's sport at the time: 'I think the media in England gives poor coverage of (women's) football. If the men had made it to the final of the European Championships, it would have been splashed. about every newspaper in England. When we beat Sweden (in 1984), they didn't want to know us.'
A year later, Davis scored against Italy in Caorle in a four-team tournament known as the Mundialito. That brought her to the attention of the country's professional clubs, who asked who she was. It took another three months before she was finally signed by Rome's Roi Lazio. A year later she moved to ACF Trani 80, where she played alongside her England captain Debbie Bampton.
At the time, Davis combined her playing career – which was unpaid – with a job at a sports center in her home town of Stoke-on-Trent, where she earned $57 (45) a week, a job she returned to when she returned to play in England in 1989. “I liked it because I could train during the day and when I wasn't working.”
When she was signed by SS Lazio, she earned wages for the first time for playing the game she loved, taking home $158 (125) a week, plus the cost of her accommodation in Rome. “I didn't expect it to be the same as Ray Wilkins or Mark Hateley (England internationals who played for AC Milan at the time), because there is more money in men's football, but for me it was OK.”
Last month, Davis was honored for her achievements at the Football Black List Awards in London. She received the Keith Alexander Award “for her achievements as a pioneer in women's football.”
Speak with The voiceFootball Black List co-founder Leon Mann said: “The fact that we had the first Black Lioness on stage is really special, and something we've been trying to do for a number of years, so I'm so pleased that we Kerry had.” on that stage and she received thunderous applause for opening the doors for the incredible Black women who have followed her, and for the many who will follow in the future, not only on the field but off it as well.”
“We need to see more black women involved in football, in all areas, from the media to the dugout, right through the game, and I hope that having Kerry on that stage will send that message to the industry sent.”
