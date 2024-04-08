Capitals blows another late lead and loses 3-2 to the Senators in extra time





WASHINGTON (AP) Charlie Lindgren allowed three goals on 21 shots, the last by Jake Sanderson in overtime, and the Washington Capitals lost a sixth straight game, a 3-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night, which is another blow to their playoff hopes late in the NHL season. The Capitals are on the outside looking in with five games to play despite goals from Max Pacioretty and Aliaksei Protas. They are tied with Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, one point behind Detroit for the second and final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference and two behind the New York Islanders for third place in the Metropolitan Division. We just have to play better, said defenseman John Carlson, who was celebrated before the puck dropped for reaching the 1,000-game milestone. I don't think we were firing on all cylinders like we had been there for a while. Too many turnovers, too many mistakes that we shouldn't be making and giving teams more life than they deserve or need. Carlson and his teammates visit the Red Wings on Tuesday night in a game that could prove pivotal in the postseason chase, although the loss to Ottawa already put Washington in a tough spot. This one fell apart in a similar fashion to Friday, when the Caps allowed the go-ahead goal to Carolina with 1:51 left in regulation. This time, Ridley Greig scored with 7:17 left in regulation and Sanderson got the winner 41 seconds into 3-on-3 OT. It's obviously frustrating, said center Hendrix Lapierre. Especially at this time of year you want to win. A few extra-time games, a few games where you dropped the goal in the last few minutes. It's just been a little bit difficult, but we'll keep going and keep working. In addition to losing the game, they also lost defenseman Rasmus Sandin to what the team called an upper-body injury. His head hit a support after being bumped during his final shift, and coach Spencer Carbery said Sandin will miss some time. It's not ideal, Carlson said. He's a big part of our team, and you never want to see that from everyone. It's a blow to us, but we don't have time to sit here and feel sorry for ourselves. We have to win and hope for the best. Mark Kastlic also scored and Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves in net for the Senators, who ended their three-match skid. It wasn't easy, Greig said. The boys stayed with it the whole time. Good to see us fighting back and putting in a full 65 minutes there. NEXT ONE Senators: Make their second stop on a three-game road trip at the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. Capitals: Expect Lindgren to start for the 12th time in 13 games with the Red Wings, which is another opportunity for either team to boost its playoff chances. ___ AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

