Stevenson tied for fourth place at the Aggie Invitational





Brody Stevenson On Sunday, the rankings were high, finishing in fourth place to highlight Florida Gulf Coast University men's golf at The Aggie Invitational in Bryan, Texas. “They played for each other this week and worked hard to get the most out of the event,” said the head coach Andreas Danna said. “I'm really proud of our team. Our freshmen Brody Stevenson did exceptionally well this week. He knew exactly how important his lap today was for our team and stepped forward. We look forward to heading north to Penn State on Thursday.” Stevenson found his footing during Saturday's second round, improving each round and shooting an even-par 72 to move up 22 positions. He advanced to the final round in the overall rankings on Sunday as 18th and opened the tournament with a 78. On Sunday, he produced a bogey-free front nine and sank back-to-back birdies on holes 10 and 11 en route to a three-under 69. Stevenson (+3) emerged as the only Eagle to card a round in the 1960s. , moving up another 14 places for T4's best season finish on the player rankings. The native of Saint Augustine, Florida, finished just two strokes behind the tournament leaders. Joseph Sullivan (+7) finished in a tie for 17th after his fifth round of golf in five days. He competed in a PGA Tour event, the Valero Texas Open, on Thursday and Friday, then reunited with the Eagles for the collegiate tournament an hour away. As a team, the Eagles finished 10th, with 304 straight rounds. Baylor took home the team title with 14 to spare. The Green and Blue scored the sixth-most birdies in the 12-team field, which included a top 25 team and three current programs in the top 50. FGCU shifts its focus to its final regular season event, the Rutherford Intercollegiate April 13-14 in State College, Pennsylvania.

