Does Penn State football have a different energy this spring? What I have seen and heard

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. Andy Kotelnicki moved from one side of the practice field to the other when Penn State changed practices one day this spring. James Franklin, who was walking behind him and smiling as he spoke to wide receiver Malick Meiga, shouted in the direction of his new offensive coordinator.

Hey, Kotelnicki, give him a hug! Franklin shouted.

Which? KeAndre? Kotelnicki joked as he looked at senior wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith. I'm not giving him a hug!

Lambert-Smith, who had just been praised for running a beautiful route, smiled. Kotelnicki and the rest of the receivers also laughed before starting the next drill. Lighthearted moments like these were noticeable during Penn States practices this spring.

It's been a grueling spring, but in a good way, senior tight end Tyler Warren said. We worked hard, but we did well. We're having fun.

An extension of Lance Leipold's coaching tree, Kotelnicki was hired from Kansas after the 2023 season. While Kotelnicki is known for his creativity as a play-caller, his personality is a big part of what has helped players accept his offense in his previous stops. He is energetic, funny and quirky.

It's a completely different offense, Nicholas Singleton said. I won't compare, but I'm excited. You notice that everyone is enthusiastic. It makes me hyper. Coach Andy is a very good coach. The plays he installed for us were very good and worked. I'm excited.

Those are three excitements from the usually calm and even-tempered running back.

Here's what else I learned and observed as Penn State begins the final week of spring ball, which culminates Saturday with the Blue and White Game at 2 p.m. at Beaver Stadium:

1. Lambert-Smith has turned the corner.

It's easy to get caught up in Julian Fleming mania this spring. The graduate transfer from Ohio State has made a positive impression, and his role on the team will be crucial. But lost in the shuffle is Lambert-Smith, last year's No. 1 receiver who faded along the way. Penn State needs him to emerge as a consistent deep threat, and it appears Lambert-Smith did that in the spring.

Maybe he'll get that hug from the OC after all.

He has shown some real flashes this spring and I see them on a more consistent basis, Franklin said. I think Coach Ks did a really good job with him too. They seem to have a very good relationship. I think (wide receivers coach) Marques (Hagans) has done a really good job of developing relationships with the whole room. Obviously we need him to have a big year and expect him to have a big year.

Fleming, Lambert-Smith and Harrison Wallace III make an intriguing trio. Now keeping that group healthy, which was the problem for Wallace last season and for Fleming throughout his collegiate career, is another story.

2. The goal is to develop wide receivers who can play anywhere.

Quarterback Drew Allar said he feels very comfortable with the offense so far.

We get to see the same plays we've been doing all spring, but with different formations, shifts, movements and things like that, Allar said. Everyone learns the concepts and not just part of the concept. They learn the entire concept. We want to hopefully get to the point at the end of the spring cycle and get to fall camp where all receivers at all positions can be plug and play. They are not just an H, not just an X. They can play H, X and Z and even Y if they need to.

We know there will be a lot of eyes on this receiving corps, especially after last season's struggles. Having a group of players that can move around and an offense that can open them up could be the perfect solution to what ails this group.

3. Allar's body composition is his top priority off the field.

The 6-foot-4 Allar said he weighs between 240 and 243 pounds, which is similar to his listed weight from last season. However, it sounds like Allar played a little above that weight last season. Getting slimmer has become a point of attention. Allar said he would like to lose more weight this spring and summer and is still working on changing his eating habits.

He said he feels very good with the changes he has made to his physique.

It really helped me in terms of exercise, Allar said. Doing some extra mobility work with the athletic trainers on our staff. I've been doing a lot more work in the training room and I think this has helped me move a lot more fluidly.

4. Nolan Rucci's work is mainly concerned with the right approach.

Drew Shelton, the projected starting left tackle, will be sidelined this spring while recovering from a surgical procedure. While the majority of Rucci's reps in Wisconsin have come as a backup left tackle, he has primarily worked at right tackle with the Nittany Lions. The right tackle competition between the likes of Rucci and redshirt freshman Anthony Donkoh is shaping up to be one of the most interesting of the offseason.

“I really appreciated the competition,” Rucci said. I think Anthony Donkoh and a few other guys have really improved my game and made sure I prepare in every way possible.

5. He's just a man who wants better

Jven Williams is one of the most intriguing young talents on the roster. The highly regarded left tackle, a top-50 prospect in the Class of 2023, will need to get his weight down to around 310, according to strength coach Chuck Losey, but Williams' lead is significant. The redshirt freshman was roommates with Olu Fashanu last season. It was probably by design.

I don't want to make it sound bad, but it was basically a question and answer session at every road race, Fashanu said with a laugh. He just asked me questions about my process, what I did to get where I am today. He's the type of man who will keep that information and use it to his advantage.

Williams now wears Fashanu's old number 74.

6. Tom Allen is still adjusting to his new role.

Franklin laughs it off, but he's heard several stray whistles on his practice field this spring. Allen, the former Indiana head coach, sometimes forgets that this is no longer his responsibility.

Now he comes in and he makes me take it off and put it in my pocket, Allen, Penn States' new defensive coordinator, said with a laugh. I am trained to blow the whistle as a head coach. I've been doing it for the past seven years. I remember him saying once, Who blew the whistle? And honestly, I didn't even realize I blew the whistle because I was just used to it. I think I ticked him off a little when it happened the first time, but that's okay.

With or without the whistle, Allen can still be heard on the practice field. His voice almost disappeared after one practice. Safety Jaylen Reed, who was recruited by Allen in Indiana, said the new Lions coordinator has invested heavily in getting to know his new players.

Just in and out of the building, every time you see him he gives you a hug, Reed said. He always has a smile on his face. I have yet to see him get really angry. During practice he will pull you aside and have small conversations that you are really not used to.

7. Abdul Carter's position switch trickle effect is underway.

Penn State helped fill a need at defensive end when Carter moved from linebacker, but he created a need for some depth at his old position. It will be a process.

“We have a group of guys that have played a lot of football for us, and then we have a group of guys that need to take the next step that we were excited about,” Franklin said. When you think about guys like TaMere (Robinson) and (Kaveion) Keys, they're kind of those next young guys that have to continue to grow and evolve and saw signs of that.

Penn State knows what it has with Kobe King at center and Tony Rojas on the outside. A top-100 recruit in the Class of 2023, Rojas will be a popular choice as a breakout player in 2024.

8. The reloading in the secondary makes for an interesting preseason.

Cornerbacks Jalen Kimber and AJ Harris did not leave Florida and Georgia to join Penn State. The Nittany Lions were aggressive in the transfer portal with these additions, and regardless of how the starting positions spread among Kimber, Harris, Cam Miller, Zion Tracy and Elliot Washington II, position coach Terry Smith will be playing a lot of cornerbacks.

Audavion Collins, a redshirt sophomore who started his career at Mississippi State and played in six games last season, mostly on special teams, will be someone to keep an eye on this offseason.

AC is very intentional about what he does, Kimber said. He is aggressive. He's a dog, honestly. He will fight to the finish. Don't think you'll make it too easy with AC, because honestly, that won't happen. AC plays with a lot of passion, and I'm really looking forward to seeing what he does next.

I'm not sure how Penn State can keep all these players happy in the portal era and keep in mind the next transfer window opens on April 16, but it appears the staff is reloaded after three departures from the NFL.

9. What was different with Allen's defense?

Franklin didn't want to hire a coordinator who would overhaul the defense. There's no need for that, especially after how successful that side of the ball was last season.

“I don't think the plan is that much different,” Reed said. His and coach Manny Diaz's plan is quite similar and executes a lot of the same types of things. I'd say coach Allen does more: he manages a lot more nickel personnel. He puts more DBs on the field than coach Manny.

10. The top candidate to replace Daequan Hardy as the returning punter is Kaden Saunders.

New special teams coordinator Justin Lustig has noted how calm Saunders is when playing the ball and believes he has great playmaking potential. It's not too surprising considering the wide receiver was the primary punt returner early last season and held that role for five games.

Lustig will oversee a kicking competition between Tulsa transfer Chase Meyer, scholarship kicker Sander Sahaydak and walk-on Ryan Barker. I expected Franklin to put the kickers through some stressful scenarios in the stadium on Saturday in front of a crowd. Franklin said they wanted to get into the stadium more often this spring, but were unable to do so due to the weather.

(Top photo of KeAndre Lambert-Smith: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)